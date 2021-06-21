European lace, elbow-length gloves, empire waists, trumpet beading, power suits and tulle kept swathing capital women through suffrage, wars, prohibition, depressions, scandals and social upheaval.
Each time the economic or social forecasts said a boutique like this — one that began with Ayoub Michel and Joseph Rizik, immigrant brothers from Lebanon who wore formal tails to work every day — shouldn’t survive, it did.
“It became a store where Cabinet wives and first ladies shopped, where there was a great rush — and still is — at inauguration time when Rizik’s kept seamstresses working late and on weekends to get out scores of ball gowns,” Martha Sherrill Dailey wrote in an ode to the iconic store in its big-hair heyday, 1988.
First ladies Edith Wilson and Mamie Eisenhower were among the most famous customers. The Riziks brought French fashion — Lanvin to Poiret — to Washington long before Jackie Kennedy showed women how to properly dazzle.
When the ladies who luncheon became power brokers who lunch, our brilliant critic Robin Givhan noted, Rizik’s kept up with a new market for power-dressing.
When the third generation of Riziks left fashion for finance and other pursuits, the remaining Riziks hired outside the family.
And when the other brick-and-mortars that dress Washington closed up — Ann Taylor, Filene’s Basement, the Gap, Nine West — they doubled down on social media with scores of posts that went unnoticed and unliked, the digital equivalent of a smile unrequited or an outstretched hand unshaken.
Philip Rizik, now 83, gave it his best, earnestly and graciously answering snarky Yelp reviews:
“Hi Stephanie, I am sorry to hear about your experience with the store. We’re working to address the issues you’ve outlined and would love the opportunity to make it up to you. We’ll be following up offline, but want to let you know we appreciate this valuable feedback,” Rizik answered a bridezilla who two-starred them because she couldn’t get an appointment right away, but then skipped the appointment she did make because she was already too anxious about the whole thing.
That would’ve driven me to close up shop ages ago. But the Riziks went on.
So when they posted a clearance sale on their engraved-stationery-looking website with their end-of-an-era news, it was, simply, off-brand:
“Rizik’s will be closing its location at Connecticut Avenue and L Street NW in Washington on June 30, 2021. From June 1 to June 30 all merchandise will be offered at reductions from 50-75%.”
Nothing more. No reflection on 113 years in business, or the legacy of two immigrant brothers who dressed the nation’s most powerful women for decades.
When I called one of the last of the Riziks who was involved in the store, Maxine Rizik Tanous, she hung up on me four times before I could get her to hear me out and explain who I am. I was hoping the hang-ups were due to a janky connection with my headphones. I took them out.
“What do you want from me?” she asked on my fourth try. I told her I wanted to talk about the store’s history and her family’s feelings about closing. “I have no position,” she snapped.
And eventually, when I asked her whether she was sad, she said, “Yes, I am sad,” and told me to call Philip.
I left messages with Philip Rizik. I also talked to his gracious caregiver, who told me he was napping, then that he was out when I called back at the stated time.
Of course they must be sad.
Today, Rizik’s is a place of chandeliers and ivory love seats, of shopping while holding a glass of prosecco while being doted upon by stylists with luxurious accents who will never ask your size but always get a perfect fit. It’s appointment shopping. It looks like an old set from “Dynasty.”
“The inventory was sadly stale and the redesign and reformatting didn’t bring in enough new and original brands to make the store a destination,” one former Rizik’s shopper wrote in a comment on Popville when the store posted the closing announcement — one of the few critical posts in a stream of memories from brides who fondly remembered trying on wedding gowns in the ivory dream setting.
“But its loss will be felt — especially among those who enjoyed fashion options downtown,” the person wrote. “There’s almost nothing left.”
Its sweeping, postmodernist, baroque storefront on Connecticut Avenue was the curvaceous figurehead for that block of Washington’s glamaroad. It was a stretch of city street that defined the fin de siècle of the last century’s power pose — Pink, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, the Tiny Jewel Box, cigars at the Town & Country Lounge — where thirsty influencers would get their white cuffs and charcoal suits and drinks on the rocks.
It was the block where reporters chased Monica Lewinsky when she stayed at the Mayflower in between congressional hearings, and where Eliot Spitzer was known as Client 9.
All of them are gone. It’s been a ghost town. And now Rizik’s will be gone, too.
“But it’s not completely closing,” said Ivan, who wanted to identify himself only as “a simple stylist” — the only one involved with Rizik’s who would talk to me. “Everybody knows we are going to be online July 1. Keeping with a trend, it’s a new trend that everybody is doing now, they want the boxes to come to their house.”
But Ivan himself won’t be staying — online sales are not for him.
“I take care of my customers face-to-face,” he said, firmly and adorably believing that’s an era that will never end.
