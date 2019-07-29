Like so many of the July days before it, Monday had temperatures in the 90s, yet it seemed just comfortable enough to recall the assertion in a 19th-century story that the two most beautiful words in English were “summer afternoon.”

Based on climate trends, July was cooler in the 19th century, when a book by Henry James included the description of summer.

And summer in Washington was probably always steamier than the summers experienced by James, who lived, among other places, in New York, Boston, London and Paris.

In fact, July so far has been more than 2 degrees warmer than a normal July in Washington. And July is our hottest summer month.

So far, we have had 20 days of 90-degree readings in July at the official measuring station at Reagan National Airport.

Sunday was 92, and Monday was at least 93, according to National Weather Service figures. Weather Service forecasts for Tuesday call for a high in the low 90s, and for Wednesday, the last day of the month, “around 90.”

Yet on Monday, the James quote somehow seemed plausible. Heat and humidity seemed noticeable, but not unbearable. An excess of perspiration seemed avoidable, and the attractive luxuriance of summer appeared in evidence.

But an event reported Monday by the Fairfax County police came as a reminder that the hot weather is not a universal time of ease.

About 6 p.m. Saturday, the police said, a clerk at a service station in the 5800 block of Columbia Pike saw a man stealing ice from the store.

The clerk told the man he needed to pay. The man assaulted the clerk, and ran, police said.

