A humid Saturday seemed to suggest the stickiness of summer

By Saturday, in the midst of spring, many of us experienced our initial intimations of summer. A hint of humidity — a suggestion of the stickiness of the season to come — seemed to be in the air. From gray and cloudy skies, occasional drops of rain descended, enough to prompt the wary to unfurl umbrellas. Often the spatter of drops did no more than leave dark spots on pavement.

Saturday seemed a day rich in atmospheric possibilities, provided that these expressed themselves in the dimensions of dampness.

The temperature could in no way be blamed for any sensations of impending oppressiveness we might have felt.

Days with afternoons in the 70s, such as Saturday, seldom serve as scapegoats for our meteorological resentments.

But many of us may wish for our 70-degree days without the leaden skies above.

On Saturday, they seemed to subdue springtime high spirits, and suggest a world with much of its spark and sparkle suppressed, leaving a landscape without its bright May colors.

Such skies seemed appropriate to a day of rising relative humidity and a dew point that headed toward the realms of discomfort.

By sunset, however, the tight ranks of clouds seemed to relent; some drifted apart, and stretches of water-washed blue set off the oranges tinting the western skies.

