But although each of us might have chosen other hours for the rain to show up, we cannot argue this month that we have been truly victimized by the elements.

Although the afternoon was gray and overcast, not what we might hope for from spring, the mercury did reach 65 degrees.

That was less than average for the fourth week in April. But it was only four degrees below the average high for the date.

And it must be conceded that Saturday night’s rain visited no excess hydraulic punishment on a city already waterlogged.

It is true that rain has not absented itself here this month. Some raindrops, occasionally too few to measure, have fallen here on 11 of the first 23 days in April.

But the totals were not sufficient to justify complaints that we have borne more than our share.

As it turns out, before it began to rain in early evening, the total precipitation for the month amounted to 1.33 inches.

That’s not a great deal. It is more than an inch less than the April average this late in the month. The nine days before Saturday brought only .01 inch. So, we seemed due for more.

And a certain amount of visual drama often accompanies the onset of rain, as it did Saturday.

Branches began to sway. Wind rippled a wearer’s T-shirt. A pedestrian suddenly began to run.