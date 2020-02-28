The charity is now struggling to stay afloat as four former employees filed a lawsuit this month in D.C. Superior Court, alleging they have not been paid since December and are owed tens of thousands of dollars amid “a steady decline in its funding and financing.”

AD

AD

In December, according to the suit, Family Matters chief executive Thomas Johnson told former employees that the charity was closing and said that workers who stayed until Jan. 10 would receive a severance, which the workers claim has not been paid.

“Employees were intentionally kept in the dark by Defendant Johnson as to the organization’s declining fortunes,” said the suit, which seeks unpaid wages and three months of severance and insurance benefits. “Many of the employees … could tell that something was seriously wrong.”

Johnson said in an interview that workers would be paid “imminently” after the charity resolves an issue with a payroll contractor. He said two staffers remain at the organization, down from about 100 employees five years earlier.

AD

“We aren’t going out of business,” he said. “We are undergoing a major reorganization. We have had some severe financial strains that are structural. We are looking to try to address those over the next two to three months.”

AD

Of the nonprofit’s financial woes, he added: “I don’t think there’s a simple explanation.”

Family Matters’s reversal of financial fortunes comes seven years after it celebrated a $28 million bequest from D.C. philanthropist Richard A. Herman.

Herman, the introverted scion of a railroad family who died at age 100 in 2012, left 60 percent of his estate to the organization — one of the largest gifts to a local charity and more than twice the nonprofit’s annual $12.5 million budget.

AD

“I started crying,” said Tonya Jackson Smallwood, then-president and chief executive, at the time. “I dropped the phone, and I fell to my knees on the ground in my office.”

In the years after the bequest, some former employees alleged the charity’s executives spent too much as the nonprofit lost contracts for services it provided.

AD

Rashida Winslow, a plaintiff in the suit, said she came to the charity in 2014, serving as clinical director of its locations in the District and in Oxon Hill. She said the nonprofit’s leadership “ran Family Matters as if it was a Fortune 500 company,” and sold its headquarters on 16th Street NW to rent an expensive Chinatown office.

AD

District property records show the 16th Street headquarters was sold in 2015 for $13 million. Johnson said the building was sold to pay off the mortgage, and the nonprofit “didn’t retain anything from the sale.”

Tax documents that nonprofits are required to file show the charity netted $26 million in 2013, the year of the bequest, but had millions of dollars in annual deficits the following years. In 2017, the most recent year for which numbers are available, Family Matters spent about $3.3 million more than it brought in, tapping money in savings.

AD

Smallwood, a former Freddie Mac executive, was paid more than $350,000 in 2017, according to tax documents — an increase from $265,000 a year earlier. In 2014, her husband, Jerry Smallwood, was also paid by the charity as a construction and real estate contractor, earning more than $120,000 that year.

AD

Smallwood, who left the charity in 2018 after an auto accident, did not respond to requests for comment. Her husband died in 2017.

Johnson traced Family Matters’s financial problems to 2017, when Smallwood’s accident and her husband’s health problems made her “not available for most of the year,” he said.

He said her salary was set in consultation with an outside contractor who made comparisons with similar-size organizations. Payments to her husband were approved by the charity’s board of directors.

AD

Family Matters also ended programming in 2017 at Camp Moss Hollow, its 400-acre property in Fauquier County, Va., and put the land up for sale. The property, once home to an annual camp for disadvantaged youth, is on the market for $2 million.

AD

The Washington Post had a long relationship with the camp. Former Post columnist Bob Levey, and in recent years John Kelly, sought reader contributions for the camp near the holidays in a column traditionally used to solicit charitable donations. Kelly said he stopped soliciting donations for the camp in 2014 after it received the $28 million gift.

Johnson said the nonprofit suffered after The Post stopped seeking donations for the camp and after losing contracts with D.C. Child and Family Services in 2018, worth $3.2 million annually. A spokeswoman for the city agency said the Family Matters contract was not renewed because the agency reduced its number of providers.

AD

Family Matters had earlier been sued at least twice by employees who alleged they were wrongfully terminated after raising concerns about financial malfeasance.

AD

In 2015, a former chief financial officer and a volunteer coordinator filed a federal lawsuit, claiming they questioned alleged “financial improprieties” and were fired in retaliation. That suit was dropped in 2016.

In 2018, the organization’s former senior chief of development, communications and international development, filed suit in D.C. Superior Court, alleging she was terminated after telling Smallwood the charity might lose government contracts because of “noncompliance with managerial and financial requirements.” The case was settled in 2018 after being moved to federal court.

As the most recent lawsuit over alleged unpaid wages goes ahead, the nonprofit’s departure has left a void.

AD

AD

Andrea Murray, a former psychiatric rehabilitation coordinator at the organization’s Oxon Hill clinic, said staff scrambled in the two weeks before it closed around the holidays to find new caregivers for about 60 patients.

“It was hard for them,” she said. “A lot of them lost their therapists.”

Veronica Pate, of Suitland, Md., said she and her 9-year-old daughter, who suffers from mental health issues, received services at the clinic until December.

“It was a big problem because my daughter was without medication for three months,” she said. “They were real disorganized — they didn’t care about their clients.”

Johnson said Family Matters plans to restart services in Maryland later this year. He said the nonprofit will use the money raised from the sale of its Virginia property to focus on government contracts for mental health services.

AD