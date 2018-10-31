THE DISTRICT

Man shot, killed

in Southeast D.C.

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Southeast Washington, authorities said.

Police identified the victim as Taquan Smith, 25, of Southeast.

D.C. police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue SE, near the Benning Terrace Recreation Center.

More than 230 homicides have occurred in the D.C. region this year, according to tracking by The Washington Post. Of those, 137 have been in the District — mostly in the Southeast and Northeast sections of the city.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Fugitive with fleet feet heads onto the rails

Someone fleeing police in Montgomery County went into the Metrorail system Monday night but apparently decided not to wait for a train, according to an account from authorities.

Instead, it seemed that the fugitive chose to head onto the rails on foot.

County police “were in pursuit of an individual who went onto the tracks at Wheaton,” a Metro spokeswoman said in an email. The incident was reported around 10 p.m.

The intruder was in county police custody.

— Martin Weil

Baltimore still seeking police commissioner

Mayor Catherine E. Pugh (D) says the search for Baltimore’s next police commissioner isn’t over, though city officials had said a nominee would be named by the end of October.

The next commissioner will be the troubled police force’s fourth leader this year. Pugh fired Kevin Davis in January after the city recorded 300 homicides for the third consecutive year.

Darryl De Sousa was confirmed in February but resigned in May after federal prosecutors charged him with failure to pay his taxes. Interim commissioner Gary Tuggle showed interest but has withdrawn from consideration.

— Associated Press