And Les didn’t write the book so much as collect it. Les plays the guitar — the book’s subtitle is “A Native Washington D.C.-Area Musician’s Memoir from 1965-2020” — and he’s been squirreling away the ephemera of his musical life for 55 years. He’s seemingly saved every newspaper clipping, band flier, set list, Polaroid photo, nightclub matchbook and music store receipt and put them in the book, not only from the bands he’s played in, but other local acts he enjoyed.

“I just kept it up,” said Les. “I’d meet somebody and say, ‘Give me your business card, a picture, anything.’ I’d just put it in the book. It wound up being my connection to thousands of people.”

Les’s day job has been as an accountant — first with Geico, then with the government doing forensic work tracking down insurance cheats — but music is his love.

“Really, I’ve enjoyed every single encounter with a musician I’ve ever had,” he said. “If I didn’t, it wouldn’t be in the book.”

Les said a friend suggested he might sell more copies if he put in some dirt.

“I said no,” said Les. “My fantasy was that the book would be a coffee-table book and somebody’s grandkid would be yelling, ‘Hey, grandma! You were a rock star!’ ”

Les wasn’t exactly a rock star, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t have a few of those fleeting moments that can make any bar band string-bender or open mic night crooner feel like one. His first group, back when he was a student at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High, was called the Showmen, an eight-piece cover band that wore matching tuxedos from Long’s Formal Wear on Seventh Street NW.

The Showmen once backed a touring artist when he played the Bethesda Youth Center: the Fantastic Johnny C, who had a hit in 1967 with “Boogaloo Down Broadway.” The song begins with a signature guitar lick.

“This song starts off with me — just me — playing this lick. I thought, I cannot screw this up,” Les said.

As the song approached in the set, Les tried to put the lick out of his mind. Obsessing over it would be trouble. And then it was time.

“You know what happens when an audience hears the signature opening of a song: They roar,” Les said. “They erupt. It’s the song they’re there to hear.”

Les played the lick perfectly and the crowd roared.

“It was literally a life-changing moment,” he said.

“Kindred Spirits” isn’t cheap. The self-published tome is $154 for the hardback color version, $60 for the paperback with photos and ephemera in black-and-white. (You can find it at bookbaby.com.)

It’s a handmade, homespun kind of thing, tracking Les through the Showmen, into another cover band, NiteLife, on to a gospel group he played with, A Group Called Seneca, and into the Blue Dog Band and the Shakers.

For me, the highlight is the six pages of band business cards from the 1960s that Les saved. They provide a snapshot of a time when dozens of teenage acts competed to play dances, proms, cotillions, weddings and other parties.

There’s the Vagrants (“British & Soul”), the Midnighters (“Rhythm & Blues at Its Best”), the Magnificent Maddkaps (“The wild sound in music”), the Quotations (“The band with the quotable sound”), R.J.’s Hustlers (“We hustle everything from R&R to jazz”).

Les remembers them all.

The Scavengers? “Their drummer had a sister I had a crush on.”

The Extremes? “I have a vague recollection that their sound matched their name.”

The Addicts? “Mike Burke was in that band. He worked at the infamous Empire Music on Wisconsin Avenue. He and I are still friends.”

Les is 71 and lives in North Potomac, Md. A stroke in 2015 left him unable to play the guitar. I asked if he ever dreamed of the big time — and regretted never reaching it.

“No,” he said. “I never suffered any delusions. I admire a lot of those guys. One thing about my book: You won’t see anything about Eric Clapton in it because my heroes are us, us guys around here.”