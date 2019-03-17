It was a rarity for Washington this year: It was the first Sunday in weeks that seemed warm enough, bright enough, clear enough to make many of us suspect that spring was truly here.

Even if it hadn’t been St. Patrick’s Day, it seemed an occasion for celebration.

“Spring is upon us,” said Grace Geschiere of Northern Virginia. “And I’m loving it.” She mentioned “all the tulip bulbs and flowers” pushing through the soil toward the sunshine.

“It was beautiful,” she said.

Meteorologists mark the start of spring as March 1. Many of us wait for the spring equinox, which this year is on Wednesday.

But others found Sunday to be close enough, and expressed it by admiring the blossoming magnolias on Capitol Hill, or holding the year’s first cookout, or embarking on spring cleaning.

Someone cautioned that it was “a little cool.” Perhaps so. The average temperature of 46 degrees was one degree below normal. But it was unlike last Sunday, when it rained. Or March 3, when it also rained. Or February 24, another rainy Sunday.

