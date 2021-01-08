Gone was access to the vast open plaza with its typical daytime mix of joggers and tourists, dog walkers and skateboarders. Gone too were the busy sidewalks of staffers in their Capitol Hill best and streets filled with taxis and Ubers dropping off lobbyists and legislators.

Two days after a mob incited by President Trump had overrun the building, pillaged its offices and galleries and left five people dead, including a police officer, the Capitol and all of its adjacent office buildings put out the “Not Welcome” sign. Only credentialed staff were permitted past the phalanx of guards now determined that the tragic embarrassment of Wednesday never be repeated.

AD

AD

Around every corner, it seemed, men and women of all races stood in military uniform guarding the office buildings of the men and women sent by the people of the country to represent them. They stood in front of Dirksen, Russell and Hart. And on the steps of Cannon and Longworth. And around the Library of Congress.

“A lot of people seem to appreciate that we’re out here and say that we make them feel safe,” said a member of the D.C. National Guard standing in front of the Rayburn House Office Building. The horn honk from a passing car seemed to signal affirmation. The guardsman waved in return.

On the east side of the Capitol, television journalists from around the world positioned themselves against the background of a locked-down symbol of freedom. Broadcasting in English, Italian, Japanese, Russian and French to their audiences back home, they explained — tried to explain — how the Capitol of the world’s most powerful nation was overrun in a matter of minutes.

AD

AD

Nearby, in front of the Supreme Court, a Trump supporter continued to argue to no one in particular that the election had been stolen. Passersby passed on by.

Capitol Police officers wore black tape across their badges in mourning for their colleague, Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died following injuries sustained in Wednesday’s attack.

“Everybody’s upset and shaken right now,” a Capitol Police officer said Friday outside the Capitol Police headquarters. He spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters. “There’s a lot of confusion. We’re tired and on edge and there’s just the feeling of what’s next, what’s coming?”

AD

That uncertainty will not abate quickly. The attack that no one thought possible now has people wondering what’s not possible. As soldiers stood on guard, bomb-sniffing dogs and their handlers walked a perimeter. The discovery Wednesday of two pipe bombs nearby, one each in front of the Democratic National Committee headquarters and the Republican National Committee headquarters, created its own unease.

AD

For many Hill workers and neighbors, the new-look Capitol is something they never expected. The large show of force is both reassuring and unnerving.

“Seeing the military instead of the Capitol Police is really jarring,” said Grace Pezzella, 27, a former Hill staffer who is now a law student at Georgetown and lives close to the Capitol. “I’m definitely going to be nervous for the next couple of weeks.”

AD

Katie Adams, a graduate student who also lives nearby, said she was shaken by Wednesday’s attack. She spent much of the day wondering if she would need to evacuate her home and worried about where she should go.

“People think of D.C. only as a symbol of government in general and I think they forget this is our home,” Adams said. “Obviously, the bigger issue is our democracy being at risk, but this is also where we live.”

AD

Lacey Moore, a pastor at Antioch D.C. church, walked from her Capitol Hill home to the Capitol with her 3-year-old daughter on Friday to pray. She said members of her church work in the building and she was grateful for their safety.

“My desire in prayer is to find some unity,” said Moore, 37, as she held her daughter’s hand. “We can find a way forward.”