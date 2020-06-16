Other chapters of the Deacons of Defense were formed throughout the state and many racist attacks were thwarted. Protecting the family, home and neighborhood — that’s how a father mattered to Hicks, who is chair of the D.C. Black History Celebration Committee and the lead organizer of the event set for this Sunday.

Franklyn M. Malone, founder and CEO of 100 Black Fathers Inc., has a father who helped protect the neighborhood, too. Together with other civic-minded fathers, Franklyn A. Malone, now 95, kept neighborhood hooligans in his Southeast Washington neighborhood in check — confronting the bullies, tracking down the purse snatchers, scaring off the vandals.

Now, 100 Black Fathers Inc. is one of several organizations sponsoring the motorcade — two men paying homage to the powerful impact that their fathers had on them — and showing the world an image seldom seen.

“Too often black men are unfairly stereotyped, with fathers portrayed as uncaring or involved,” Hicks said. “But we’ve been seeing more and more the burdens that black men shoulder and keep moving forward,” he said referring to the ongoing protests about the racial inequities black people face daily.

“I just thought Father’s Day would be an appropriate time to pay homage to that endurance.”

The event will serve as both a memorial and celebration. A memorial to black men killed by police, by the coronavirus and by violence. And it will celebrate the black men whose triumphs as fathers are never as well publicized as their failures.

The motorcade departs at 1 p.m. on Father’s Day from the African American Civil War Museum, located at 1925 Vermont Avenue NW. All are welcome to participate. You can buy banners, streamers and balloons to adorn your ride at the site.

Hicks says those who stay home — whether in the District, Maryland or Virginia — can show their support by putting balloons or banners in their yards or on their porches. Or just tie a ribbon to a tree.

The Black Fathers Matter motorcade could make for an awe-inspiring sight. As long as we don’t lose sight of the fact that fatherhood itself is not a drive-by. It takes a lot of hard work.

That’s where Malone comes in. He has been working to improve the lives of young black men growing up in homes without a father. And he’s helping young fathers improve their parenting.

Malone recalled how his work with fatherhood began while he was running a family resources learning center in Alexandria back in 1999. Only a few children in the program had fathers living at home with them. He noticed the ones without fathers seemed particularly enthusiastic about having him help out with their schoolwork.

“They responded immediately to my affirmation,” Malone said. Two other fathers joined him. “If we accompanied them to school, their grades would go up; if we helped them with their homework, their grades would go up even more. In one school year, the students were scoring better on standardized tests than most kids in the city.”

Malone calls it “the father effect.”

His success at the learning center prompted him to start the Northern Virginia Regional Fatherhood Organization and get training in how to teach boys grow into strong men. He went on to help start the D.C. Commission on Fathers, Men and Boys and later 100 Black Fathers.

In Malone’s view, being a man requires “scholarship, integrity, self-discipline and leadership.” Add in reliability, productivity, availability and affirmation, he says, and a young man begins to glimpse what it takes to be a father.

“Most of the male students we work with don’t have fathers in the house and half of them actually claim to be the man of the house,” Malone said.

What many of them consider “manly,” Malone said, is more like a toxic, street-wise masculinity that often proves destructive in relationships with women and deadly during encounters with other like-minded men.

Fortunately, he believes the requisite manhood skills can be taught.

On Sunday, after leaving the African American Civil War Museum, the motorcade will work its way into Southeast. That is where Ballou High School is located. Malone runs a brotherhood program at the school, where 23 male students were grappling with what it means to be good men before the virus closed down the schools.

Among the men that will be receiving awards at the 100 Black Fathers celebration on Sunday are returning citizens who he also has worked with to help make them into better fathers by providing them with mentors and role models.

And there will be Chuck Hick’s Black Fathers Matter motorcade — just a more public way to let black fathers know that, even if they don’t get an award or a pair of socks, we know you’re out there. And you do matter.

