

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators arrive on the Mall on Jan. 21, 2017, for the Women’s March. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

Try saying it: the Doritos March on Washington for Freedom.

The Red Bull Rally for Refugee Rights!

How about the Stayfree Protest for Women?

All wrong. But that’s where we’re headed if yet another piece of the American experiment goes to the highest bidder.

The latest item up for grabs in the yard sale of our nation’s soul is the constitutional right to protest. The National Park Service is considering charging demonstrators for use of the Mall, among a menu of other exhaustive restrictions.

Everything from a small protest by teachers to a massive, antiabortion march could cost thousands — even millions — of dollars to express First Amendment rights on land that the demonstrators, the taxpayers, already own.

Crazy, right?

The truth is, these events are massive disruptions to the city and are a drain on tax dollars. Washington was paralyzed when hundreds of thousands of women and their supporters took over the Mall, the parks, the monuments, the streets during the Women’s March the day after Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

And then there was the fizzled Unite the Right march in August, where taxpayers spent an estimated $2.6 million protecting a baker’s dozen worth of white nationalists who were escorted on a Metro train, in vans and by a phalanx of police to the front of the White House.

Should we be paying for them?

Yes. Rock solid, 100-percent amen, yes.

These are the demonstrations that grabbed headlines, sure. But would you believe there were 727 other demonstrations on the Mall last year, besides the Women’s March? That’s not even as high as 2009, when citizens demonstrated 1,089 times on that space, according to Park Service records I got to look at.

But shouldn’t the Park Service get some help here? Why should my tax dollars go to protecting Nazi behinds?

The cash has to come from somewhere.

Red Bull probably isn’t going to sponsor a rally for refugees. Corporations avoid politically charged sponsorships because they fear triggering boycotts — despite Nike’s roaring success backing Colin Kaepernick.

No, this is how that would play out. (Previously) free speech would be bought and paid for by the one-percenters. Would the Koch March for Gun Rights be any better? Maybe the Soros Rally for Voting Rights would be more forthright.

Our dangerously divided nation wouldn’t be a place where the majority of reasonable Americans can freely express their views on the national stage as long as they can afford the Greyhound ticket to get there.

These folks — called the “exhausted majority” by the research group More in Common — would be left out.



Jason Kessler, center, leads Unite the Right 2 protesters as they walk from a Metro station to their rally point in Lafayette Square, surrounded by a police escort, in August. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

No, the Mall would wind up be the staging ground for the wealthy, white “wings” of the political debate — the “Progressive Activists” and the “Devoted Conservatives,” according to the group’s report on America’s divisions, Hidden Tribes — who would act out their own Second Civil War on the nation’s front lawn.

Allowing only the loudest, wealthiest groups who can afford to protest in public would significantly change not only the character of this historic space, but it would have a fundamental affect on our already ailing national conversation.

“The National Mall is our country’s preeminent landscape symbol of American democracy,” said Judy Scott Feldman, chair of the National Mall Coalition. “It belongs to all Americans — not just as a place we should protect and respect, but also as a place for people to gather, to express themselves, to participate in government.”

Even in its own documents, the National Park Service underscores the Mall’s place in the national psyche, calling it the “National Stage of Public Expression,” which “serves as the premier national civic space for public gatherings including First Amendment activities. . . . It is at National Mall and Memorial Parks that the constitutional rights of speech and peaceful assembly find their fullest expression.”

From Coxey’s Army of unemployed workers in 1894 to the iconic civil rights March on Washington in 1963 whether or not they’ve had the means to pay for turf maintenance, security and port-a-potties.

This is at the heart of the debate for the Park Service, though. For every demonstration, it runs a complex, bureaucratic operetta, coordinating local, state and federal police, horses, trucks and buses, subways and trains, trash pickup, parking, electricity, water, and, yes, port-a-potties.

How many times do you think they did all this for protests and special events last year?

Get ready for this — 2,012.

Yep.

According to their own count, the Park Service gave out 4,658 permits last year. And here’s the thing — a bunch of them are paid for.

Hollywood doled a lot of dough for each of the 857 times they filmed on the Mall last year. The 1,274 special events — like concerts and fun runs — were paid for. So were the 211 weddings.

Bump up the price for events and filming, go ahead. Capitalism, after all. But facilitating the protests and demonstrations that happen there is baked into our promise as a democracy.

The American Civil Liberties Union has been fighting for citizens’ right to protest on this space since the 1960s. And in a detailed letter to the Park Service, Art Spitzer, the head of the local ACLU, reminded officials that many of the proposed restrictions go directly against court rulings that have stood for decades and “many of the proposed amendments would be unconstitutional if adopted.”

The Park Service has been flooded by comments on this proposal. I waded through hundreds of them. One of my favorites came from someone who said he was a World War II veteran who’d been awarded a Purple Heart.

“I fought to protect our country’s rights of freedom of speech, press, and assembly,” he wrote, saying the Park Service plan violates our First Amendment rights, “is a blot on our democracy, and insults the sacrifices Americans made in World War II to maintain these rights.”

He is right.

