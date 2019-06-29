The Center Building at St. Elizabeths Hospital, a mental hospital in D.C. built in 1855. The hospital has housed high-profile patients in its time, including John W. Hinckley Jr., who tried to assassinate Ronald Reagan in 1981. (Library of the Congress/Library of the Congress)

When Sarah A. Leavitt was growing up in Madison, Wis., neighborhood kids would scare each other by raising the prospect of being sent to Mendota, a public psychiatric hospital near the banks of Lake Mendota.

“It had a kind of aura about it: You don’t want to end up there,” said Leavitt, a curator at the National Building Museum. “As kids do, we made jokes about it. I don’t think we had any sense of what actually happened there.”

Kids in New York City were probably making jokes about Bellevue, kids in New Jersey about Greystone Park, kids in London about Bedlam. And in Washington, they were whispering about St. Elizabeths.

In 2017, Leavitt curated an exhibit at the Building Museum on St. Elizabeths. Her book on the mental hospital, “St. Elizabeths in Washington, D.C.: Architecture of an Asylum,” has just been published by Arcadia Publishing.

Founded in 1855 as the Government Hospital for the Insane, St. Elizabeths was the first federally funded mental hospital in the nation. A District newspaper noted that year: “The arrangement of the premises, as well as the excellent order of every branch, is calculated to render comfort and speedy relief to the unfortunate inmates.”

St. Elizabeths grew from a movement promoted by psychiatrist Thomas Kirkbride and social reformer Dorothea Dix. They believed grand, airy buildings set in a pleasant, natural landscape could have a healing effect on disturbed people.

Though it was one of many Kirkbride hospitals around the country, St. Elizabeths, in Southeast D.C., was unique. It not only cared for District residents, but as a federal institution it was also responsible for veterans’ care, a connection that lasted until the 1940s.

And the hospital became famous for its high-profile patients. Those included Ezra Pound, the American poet who broadcast fascist propaganda during World War II after relocating to Italy. Pound entertained visiting poets and anti-Semites at St. Elizabeths, which he called “the Bughouse.”

The hospital’s most famous recent occupant was John W. Hinckley Jr., who tried to assassinate Ronald Reagan in 1981. Hinckley was at St. Elizabeths until 2016, when he was released.

The large footprint the hospital occupied — more than 350 acres in the early 20th century, including a farm and dairy — meant development was frozen in that area. St. Elizabeths was an island that experienced the changes mental health treatment underwent.

A place that had begun as a humane alternative to warehousing the mentally ill was itself seen as obsolete when deinstitutionalizing became the preferred treatment.

In 1987, the East Campus was transferred to the District. The hospital still operates there, treating about 250 patients, a fraction of the number it once did. The West Campus is now home to the Department of Homeland Security, including the U.S. Coast Guard.

St. Elizabeths is a National Historic Landmark and a D.C. Historic Landmark. It’s also a landmark in the history of medicine and how best to “render comfort and speedy relief” to those who need it.

“I think it’s important to understand where we came from in terms of the care of the mentally ill,” Leavitt said. “For how much we have learned in last 200 years, there’s still so much we don’t know.”

Leavitt said “as ill-informed, paternalistic, wrongheaded, racist and homophobic” as many of the founders and leaders of psychiatric hospitals like St. Elizabeths were, “it’s important to understand they did have ideas about healing that we can still learn from.”

Despite the forbidding face it presented to the outside world — including high walls and long fences — St. Elizabeths has always been part of the community, though not in a typical way. It could be the setting for a scary bedtime story, yes, but it was also a place where people went to get better.

Leavitt said during the course of the exhibit at the National Building Museum, visitors shared many memories of the hospital.

“So many people had such positive things to say about the hospital, mostly people who had family members who worked there, but also people who had family members who had been healed there with temporary stays,” she said. “It had more of a nostalgic place in people’s lives than people thought.”

