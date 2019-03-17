A sign on a building at 15th and L streets NW promise a “New Greek Concept,” which is what some people would call a restaurant. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

For the past few months, there’s been a sign on a building at 15th and L streets NW announcing the upcoming arrival of a “New Greek Concept.” When I first saw the sign — “New Greek Concept. Coming soon” — I wondered what it could be heralding. The Greeks gave us so many wonderful old concepts — Archimedes’ screw, the Olympic Games, democracy — that I figured a new Greek concept could be a real game-changer.

Nearby the sign promising a “new Greek concept” is one announcing a “new Nicholas Stefanelli experience.”

I didn’t know who Stefanelli was, so I didn’t know what sort of experience he would be likely to provide. Was he a film director? A masseur? A hit man? They all, in their own ways, provide experiences.

So I googled Stefanelli, and it turns out he’s an acclaimed chef of Greek and Italian ancestry. Those two signs go together. What’s coming to that corner — where The Washington Post building used to be — is a place where you sit down and tell someone what you want to eat. That person writes your request on a piece of paper and after a little while comes back with your food, which they trade with you for money.

We already have a word for this type of business — a “restaurant” — but that word is too pedestrian and down market these days. “Restaurant,” ugh. It sounds like something from an old episode of “Dragnet.” You may as well call the place a “diner” and Stefanelli a “victualer.”

I expect in the future, we’ll have conversations like this:

“Honey, did you make experience reservations for Friday?”

“Not yet. What kind of concept are you in the mood for?”

The food industry likes these euphemisms. Today, everything we put in our mouth has to have a “flavor profile.” I remember when we talked about what something “tasted” like.

But it’s not just restaurants. The other day, I was doing some online shopping for a bit of electronics. Each of the manufacturers talked about their device’s “feature set.” I’m pretty sure we used to just call those “features.” Or even “the stuff that the thing does.”

I’d owned digital cameras for several years before I figured out that when people talk about a camera’s “IQ,” they aren’t referring to how smart it is, but to its “image quality.” Or, in other words: “What the pictures look like.”

I guess we just get tired of certain words, the way we get tired of certain articles of clothing. A rumpled jacket may be perfectly acceptable — it may keep us warm, hold our car keys when we’re out — but we get tired of wearing it. It becomes dated, out of fashion.

Speaking of dated, I heard an ad on the radio recently that asked listeners whether they had thought about their “post-career living.” Post-career living? I turned up the volume so I wouldn’t miss where this was going. It turned out that “post-career living” is another way of saying “retirement.”

The ad was for what we used to call an “old-folks home.” We don’t say that anymore. We traded “old” for “elderly,” and then “elderly” for “senior.”

We don’t say “home,” either, which is ironic because I’m sure that word was once meant to sound, well, homey. What were once “old-folks homes” became “retirement communities.” I’ve noticed that a lot of “communities” are now called “villages.” That’s where seniors live out their post-career lives.

After that comes their “post-living career.” That’s the same as “dead.” What a concept! That will be quite an experience.

Fore! Well, nine.

In my column last week about Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s eagerness to add four toll lanes to the Beltway, I wrote that the Sligo Creek Golf Course started out as 18 holes and was trimmed to nine when the Beltway was built. In fact, it was always nine holes, starting from when it was the Argyle Country Club.

There was an 18-hole golf course affected by Beltway construction. That was Indian Spring Country Club, which was originally near Four Corners. It moved to Layhill Road in 1958 to make way for the circumferential highway. The Layhill course in 2006 when houses of the Poplar Run development were built there.

Not the Four Tops

Here’s another upcoming school reunion:

St. Bernadette’s (Silver Spring, Md.) Class of 1968 — April 6. For information, contact Pam Norris Coppage at psc1242000@yahoo.com or 301-261-4571.

