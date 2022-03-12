Fofo is of the prehensile-tailed species, native to South America and able to use its tail for gripping. In Portuguese, the zoo noted, Fofo means cute.
Porcupines, perhaps as much as any creature, show the variety of forms allowed to animals. Many of us may know porcupines for their sharp quills, and so view them as prickly sorts.
But a March 4 zoo report on Fofo suggested an animal’s personality may not reflect its structure. Fofo, the zoo said, is calm, gentle and good-natured — almost as if his conduct is guided by character rather than quills.
The birth process of these porcupines also seems to show nature’s creativity. At birth, the zoo said, the quills are soft. They harden only after exposure to air.