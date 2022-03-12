Much of the growth of the Smithsonian Institution comes by donation. But one part of the Smithsonian has a collection that can expand on its own. That is the National Zoo, where earlier this year, the porcupine family added a member through birth.

Born to Quillbur and Beatrix in early January was a male porcupette (as baby porcupines are called), now named Fofo, the zoo said.

Fofo is of the prehensile-tailed species, native to South America and able to use its tail for gripping. In Portuguese, the zoo noted, Fofo means cute.

Porcupines, perhaps as much as any creature, show the variety of forms allowed to animals. Many of us may know porcupines for their sharp quills, and so view them as prickly sorts.

But a March 4 zoo report on Fofo suggested an animal’s personality may not reflect its structure. Fofo, the zoo said, is calm, gentle and good-natured — almost as if his conduct is guided by character rather than quills.

The birth process of these porcupines also seems to show nature’s creativity. At birth, the zoo said, the quills are soft. They harden only after exposure to air.