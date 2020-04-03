The warmth of a 67-degree day, coupled with winds that gusted as high as 41 mph enhanced the potential for fire.
“This weather is conducive to brush and other outside fires,” the D.C. fire department said in a Twitter post. It urged caution in discarding smoking materials.
In recent days, Washington has not been particularly waterlogged to begin with.
So far this month, which has just begun, not a drop of rain has been officially reported in the city. Last month came up more than an inch short of its normal quota of rainfall.
In Montgomery, firefighters found one of the mulch fires in the 1500 block of Heather Hollow Circle, near Lockwood Drive in the White Oak area, said Pete Piringer, spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.
They responded to a report of a building fire, but found the flames in the mulch, according to Piringer.
Authorities also found a small mulch fire at Rockville Pike and Church Street, near the Metro station, he said. The brush fire broke out behind a house near Clopper and Longdraft Roads, Piringer said.