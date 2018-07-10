A bald eagle, which had been found in a week and disoriented state last month was released into the wild on Sunday by Maryland park and natural resources personnel. (US fish and wildlife service)

On Sunday, the last day of a week of celebrating American independence, a living symbol of America was brought to a mountaintop in Maryland in a cardboard carton, and let out to seek his own freedom.

It was a bald eagle, through an immature one, and he had been found, weak and disoriented, two weeks earlier, on June 24, at the base of Wills Mountain in western Maryland, according to Sarah Milbourne, a state park manager.

On the mountain near where he was found, after time at a rehab center, the eagle emerged from the carton. As seen in a video, the feathered wings spread, but tentatively, and the bird seemed to wobble a few feet from the carton, then halt.

Someone takes a step toward him. At that, the idea of flight seems to reawaken in the mind of the bird. The wings flap once more, this time with increasing power, and, the eagle lifts into the air. At first, he skims low over the ground. Then, as the wings continue to beat, they carry him carried aloft and into a steep climbing turn, on his way toward the blue distance.

It is a few seconds of video, shot in brilliant sunshine, with green hills in the distance, that seem to embody the allure of liberty.

For the eagle, a relatively brief period had passed while he moved from weakness to strength.



After the eagle was found last month, Maryland Natural Resources police officer Eric Pike called in park ranger Katy Barger. She, according to park manager Milbourne, is one of the Maryland Park Service’s skilled handlers of eagles.

Debilitated, the eagle was easy to pick up. Once the bird was in a carrier, a volunteer came to bring him to the Owl Moon Raptor Center for advanced care. The center, a nonprofit, is in the Boyds area of Montgomery County, Md.

At the center, where he underwent tests, it was determined that he may have been hit by a jolt of electricity, Milbourne said. But it was not certain. What became clearer was that he had recovered and was strong, and ready to spread his wings. .

Rangers thought a good spot for takeoff into his new life would be the grassy slope atop Wills Mountain at Wills Mountain State Park. He had been dubbed Will, in a reference to the site. He was brought there in a good-sized carton. It was placed on the ground, and tilted a little. Its flaps were opened with care. Out came Will.

“ Once he was on the wing,” said Milbourne, “he was strong and most importantly, free. A great way to end our Fourth of July holiday! “