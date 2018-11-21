

Women can choose between 36 colors for their custom-made prosthetic breasts at Cherry Blossom Intimates. (Theresa Vargas/The Washington Post)

Before the doors opened at a new lingerie shop in Maryland, a woman stood outside, waiting to get in.

She wasn’t looking to buy anything. She just wanted to tell the new owners, “Thank you.”

Walk into Cherry Blossom Intimates and it appears a chic but traditional lingerie shop. Lacy bras dangle from hangers, and seamless panties beckon from tables. The air smells sweet. But look closely at some of the bras, study the pink artwork on one wall or walk into a room in the back and it becomes clear that the shop is more than just a place to find a new bustier.

It is likely the first store of its kind in the Washington region to offer women who have lost their breasts to cancer the chance to shop in a boutique-like atmosphere for everything from post-mastectomy bras to custom-made prosthetic breasts.

The store is made even more unique by the two women behind it: a breast surgeon and a beauty queen.

Jasmine Jones, who was Miss D.C. USA in 2016, and Dr. Regina Hampton, a Maryland-based breast surgeon, met two years ago because of cancer.

They showed up to support the same woman at a Susan G. Komen 5K run. Neither wanted to jog, so they walked and they talked, mostly about Hampton’s vision for creating an inviting place where cancer survivors could go after their surgeries and get what they don’t often realize their insurance plans cover: specialized bras, fittings and prosthetics.

That conversation led to several dinners and eventually a partnership that resulted in Cherry Blossom Intimates opening in the Woodmore Towne Centre in Glenarden a few weeks ago.



Miss D.C. USA 2016 Jasmine Jones, left, and Dr. Regina Hampton, a breast surgeon, opened Cherry Blossom Intimates together in Glenarden, Md. (Theresa Vargas/The Washington Post)

“I knew we were on to something when I told my mom about it and she started to cry,” Jones said. “She said she wished she could have taken my grandma to someplace like that.”

A picture of Jones’s grandmother, who had breast cancer and died nine years ago, rests on a shelf in the store. Near it sits a photo of another woman. She was Hampton’s childhood friend and Hampton diagnosed her cancer, performed the needed surgery and then lost her in July.

“We call it our angel wall,” Jones said.

In that way (and others), loss remains ever-present at the shop. The pain of it. The fear of it. The defiance of it.

Cancer steals so much from people. It steals moments and lives and, even when it is survived, it steals a sense of security. That first hit me when I was in high school and my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, the first time. She survived it, and then five years later, when I was working at my first newspaper job, the cancer came back. I was sitting at my desk when I found out, and I made it into a bathroom stall before I cried.

The third time she was diagnosed, I was pregnant with my first son and I envisioned bringing him home and not knowing whom to ask the most basic questions: How do I bathe him, how do I soothe him, how do I teach him to be a good person?

After a mastectomy and chemotherapy, she beat it again, and for that, I will forever be grateful.

But in the aftermath of her surgery, one thing that stood out to me — and hit me again when I walked into the new lingerie shop on a recent evening — was how women so often just make due. As my mom healed, she needed a comfortable bra, and instead of buying one, she used one of my nursing bras because even if it wasn’t ideal, it felt less constricting than the ones she had.

Hampton said recently a woman who had Stage 4 breast cancer walked into the store and was using a sock to fill out her bra.

“When she got in the bra and the prosthesis, it was like a different woman,” Hampton said. “A lot of women don’t know this is available, and I think that is a problem. The patients don’t know and even a lot of providers don’t know, which is why that woman was walking around with a sock in her bra.”



Among the items for sale at Cherry Blossom Intimates is this journal. (Theresa Vargas/The Washington Post)

When the idea for the shop first came to Hampton, she said she started researching what was available in the Washington region. The only comparable place she found was a medical supply store that uses a curtain to provide a private space for fittings.

At Cherry Blossom Intimates, the atmosphere is far from anything anyone might associate with the word “medical.” A wall of pink-painted, living moss sits behind the cash register. Fitting rooms are spacious enough to comfortably fit three people. And post-mastectomy bras are mixed in with traditional ones on the showroom floor so that people with cancer and those without can shop together. The store carries sizes that range from 28AA to 52N.

“I had one woman tell me, ‘Normally I go into a store and people ignore me,’ ’’ Jones said. “She said, ‘Here, people took care of me.’ That’s exactly our mission, to make women feel loved on.”

Written into the employee handbook is a requirement that staff members treat each person who walks in as if it were their own mother or grandmother. Staff members also understand that emotions might run high, with laughter heard in one moment and sobs in another.

Jones said she hasn’t yet taken a client into the room where the prosthetics are kept and not seen tears.

On a wall outside the room are three framed pieces of artwork that appear to be abstract pink splatters. They are, in reality, a microscopic view of breast cancer cells, and more specifically, the cells of Hampton’s friend who died earlier this year.



Dr. Regina Hampton shows what an off-the-shelf prosthetic breast looks like. (Theresa Vargas/The Washington Post)

The Maryland store also offers custom-made prosthetic breasts, which mold to the skin. (Theresa Vargas/The Washington Post)

Hampton does the prosthetic fittings. Women have two main options. One is an off-the-shelf form that feels realistic and can be held in place using a pocket in a post-mastectomy bra.

The other is a custom-made breast. It molds to the body in a way that can be worn under any bra. For it, women can choose their nipple size and even whether to add freckles.

The store also offers 36 different flesh tones to pick from.

“I think a lot of people are excited that we have some brown options,” Hampton said. “Even white girls don’t look pink.”

Already, more than 30 women have signed up for a fitting.

One of them is the woman who knocked on the store’s door that day just to express her gratitude. She didn’t buy anything then because she is still undergoing treatment for breast cancer. But already, she is looking ahead to when she is done.

In January, she plans to return to the store.