An 1860s photo of the White House shows the bronze statue of Thomas Jefferson that once stood on the North Lawn. The 1834 statue by Pierre-Jean David d’Angers was a gift of Uriah Phillips Levy. Today it is in the U.S. Capitol. (Library of Congress Brady-Handy Collection)

I just saw a Civil War-era photo of the White House in which there is a statue standing in a central location on the lawn, facing Pennsylvania Avenue. Who is this patriot? When and why was he removed? Where did he go?

— Linda Spollen Haile, Edinburg, Va.

In his 1927 book on art in the U.S. Capitol, art historian Charles E. Fairman wrote: “The history of this statue is an interesting one, for the reason that some of its history seems to be clouded in mystery.”

Why was a White House statue in a book about Capitol art? Because the Capitol is where the bronze figure started its public life — and where it resides again now.

First things first: The bronze statue is of Thomas Jefferson and was completed in 1834. It was commissioned by Uriah Phillips Levy, at the time a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and a devoted fan of the third president.

In a 2013 journal article about the statue, Lydia Tederick, curator at the White House, wrote: “[Levy] joined the U.S. Navy during the War of 1812 as a sailing master, one of only a few Jewish officers in the Navy at the time. He rose through the ranks to captain despite anti-Semitic prejudice faced during his career.”

Levy had such affection for Jefferson — and for the late president’s dedication to religious liberty — that in 1836 he bought Monticello and was instrumental in its preservation. He intended the statue to be an inspiration to all who saw it.

Levy chose the French artist Pierre-Jean David d’Angers (1788–1856) to execute the work. David was the perfect person to capture Jefferson. The son of a woodcarver, David had trained at the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris. He worked in a realistic style that sought to capture the romantic qualities of illustrious men and women. He specialized in celebrating liberal figures from politics and the arts.

The life-size bronze shows Jefferson with a quill pen in his right hand and a copy of the Declaration of Independence in his left hand. The words of the document are legible. They were created by pushing type into the wet clay.

Handsome as the statue may have been, Congress wasn’t sure it wanted it. One objection, wrote art historian Fairman, was that “if Congress desired to have a statue of this distinguished man, it would be more consistent with propriety to procure one for themselves than to be indebted to any person whatever.”

It was with somewhat grudging — and nonofficial — acceptance that the statue was displayed in the Capitol’s Rotunda and then in other locations in the building.

In 1847, for reasons that aren’t entirely clear — some of that “mystery,” perhaps — the statue was taken from the Capitol and moved to the North Lawn of the White House.

Tederick, the White House curator, told Answer Man that James K. Polk, president at the time, would have been familiar with the statue from his time in Congress.

Chuck diGiacomantonio, chief historian at the U.S. Capitol Historical Society, speculated that Polk may have had a political reason to want a big bronze Jefferson. Polk was a Democrat and that party was eager to trace its heritage back to Jefferson and his ideals, he said.

“You use visual politics like that to your advantage,” diGiacomantonio said. “You couldn’t look at the front of the White House from anywhere without having seen Jefferson.”

The weather, however, was not kind to the statue. The Washington Star reported that after a few years “the bronze lost its luster and became dark, which caused it to be referred to frequently as the ‘Black Thomas Jefferson.’ ”

In 1874, the Alexandria Gazette said the work had become “so corroded by the weather that its fine lines will soon be effaced, unless proper care is taken of it.”

“Being a curatorial type, it made me cringe to think of it being outside in the elements with no conservation,” Tederick said.

Uriah Levy died in 1862. In 1874, Uriah’s brother Jonas wrote Congress, saying, in effect: My brother donated that Jefferson statue so it could be displayed at the Capitol. If you’re not going to put it there, the family wants it back.

A month after receiving Jonas’s letter, the Senate and the House passed a resolution formally accepting the statue. It was placed first in Statuary Hall and then, in 1900, moved to the Rotunda, where it remains.

“It is a bright, meteoric-like statue,” wrote the Evening Star. “It is the symbol of the statesman, prophet and seer. Every mighty thought and every quivering chord of life are all revealed. He seems to be gathering up every doubt as to the issue of the Revolution, and in his eyes seem to flash the glorious pictures of our independence. Every line, every curve in the statue is full of Promethean fire.”

Promethean fire has always been Answer Man’s favorite kind.

