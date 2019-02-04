The National Zoo said its infant gorilla, Moke, has suffered a broken leg. (National Zoo photo)

The infant gorilla at the National Zoo has a broken leg and the zoo said the cause has not been determined.

The infant is named Moke. He is a western lowland gorilla and was born April 15. The bone that is fractured is his femur. It runs between hip and knee, and in humans, at least, it is the body’s longest and strongest bone.

“We do not know how Moke broke his leg,” said primate keeper Meredith Bastian.

In a statement, Bastian noted that the youngster “can be a bit of a daredevil.”

So, Bastian said, “It is entirely possible that he landed the wrong way during one of his many jumps,”

But the moment of fracture was not witnessed, and so the zoo said, it is not possible to do more than speculate.

The fact, however, the zoo said is that keepers noticed something amiss on Jan. 27. The leg in question is the left one, and Moke appeared to be favoring it.

After further observation, a decision was made to anesthetize the limping infant, in hope of obtaining more information.

Interestingly, it was also necessary to anesthetize his mother, as well. There could be no examination of the infant, the zoo said, while his mother was in a position to object.

“It would not have been safe,” the zoo said.

On Jan. 29, the zoo said, radiographs were made on the infant’s lower left thigh

All seemed in order, except for the single fracture. It was through a quarter of the left female, but not “significantly displaced.” the zoo said. The pieces were not separated.

What to do about a gorilla with a fractured femur?

Options included placing the leg in a cast, inserting a plate, and letting Moke be, except for trying to keep him from too much moving about.

The zoo went for the third option. One advantage is not subjecting him to anesthesia again.

However, the zoo said, Moke would be watched closely, with particular attention paid to possible signs of pain or of physical changes, such as swelling.

Describing Moke as being as playful as ever, the zoo said it was “cautiously optimistic” that healing will occur without any need for further intervention.

