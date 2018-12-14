Enough rain fell by 9 p.m. Friday to enhance the watery legend of 2018, and boost the year to No. 2 on the list of Washington’s all-time wettest years.

As of 4 p.m., the year’s precipitation, officially measured at Reagan National Airport, stood at 60.78 inches, behind both 2003’s figure of 60.83, and 1889’s 61.33 inches, the all-time precipitation pacesetter for the city.

But on Friday night, with .24 inches recorded by 9 p.m., 2018 surged past 2003 to become the second wettest year in Washington’s weather annals.

Awareness of how close we are to record territory appears widespread this year. But the archives showed that even in 1889 people knew something big was up.

A headline on a story that ran in The Washington Post on Aug. 10 of that year might have described this year. It noted that “It is a great year for rain.”