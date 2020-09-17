This was supposed to be a big year for the little optical shop that since 1970 has been tucked away in a Northwest Washington medical campus, one of the city’s biggest.

“You know, 2020? Clear vision, like 20/20! And it’s our big anniversary — 50 years. We were making plans,” Finisecy said.

She finally decided in April to shut down the business her father had founded. They were open just 10 hours a week, thanks to the novel coronavirus, but rent remained at $5,000 a month.

“It’s intimate, you know? You’re up in people’s faces, and even though we wore masks and gloves all day, people just weren’t coming in,” she said.

And there goes another independent, family-owned business, done in by the pandemic.

I wrote a column at the start of the pandemic’s rampage through the United States about three places in the D.C. region that were struggling to survive under covid restrictions — Rocco’s Italian Restaurant in McLean, Va., Labyrinth Games & Puzzles on Capitol Hill in D.C. and Maryland Meadworks in Hyattsville, Md.

All of them were able to pivot and are surviving, for now.

But thousands of other places have not.

There are the chain-store closures — in D.C., we’ve seen Starbucks and J. Crew pull out. Pret a Manger and Pitango closed up in my little corner of Capitol Hill. Dozens of the vibrant and pricey bars and restaurants that were part of the new D.C. — Momofuku! — are also gone.

But the real sadness is for the loss of the independent old-timers, the family-owned shops where the community came to digest the biggest news of the day — Watergate, Marion Barry’s saga, the Washington Football Team’s Super Bowl win and Monica Lewinsky — before Twitter.

Places like Wagner’s.

“We had the TV on during the O.J. trial and all these other things,” Finisecy said. “It was almost like a little beauty parlor on the hospital campus, where everyone gathered and gossiped.”

These places survived the recessions, the protests, the gentrification, the scandals and the ever-changing political and demographic landscape in the nation’s capital, only to be wiped out without ceremony, tribute, fanfare — or, in Wagner Opticians’ case, a 20/20 party — by this pandemic.

No proper farewell, like all the love that a staple for Bethesda ballerinas — Artistic Dance Fashion — got when it closed in 2011, after 50 years of supplying costumes, tutus and toe shoes.

When Bogart — the salon that did 40 years worth of hair in Georgetown, where Washington glitterati went for blowouts before gown-and-tuxedo evenings — closed in August because of the pandemic, it did so quietly.

That might have been the only quiet thing ever in that gorgeous space overlooking the C & O Canal.

It was where one of my colleagues first came to Washington to get her Dorothy Hamill cut.

“I discovered the salon in 1974, shortly before Richard Nixon resigned, having just joined the Orlando Sentinel’s Washington Bureau,” said Annie Groer, who was one of the original Reliable Source columnists at The Washington Post. “The required chic and easy ’do was a geometric wedge cut named for Olympic ice skater Dorothy Hamill.”

Bogart did the decades on Groer’s head following that wedge: “a cascade of permed curls a la Louis Quatorze, and finally the current bangs and a bob, in 50 shades of auburn/oxblood/acorn.”

One of the surviving owners, Lee Walters, talked to Annie about closing this summer, and his quotes appeared in the Georgetowner.

“This was a painful decision because for more than four decades, we’ve been blessed with an incredibly talented staff and several generations of loyal clients,” Walters, 74, said. “Bogart weathered the 2008 recession, but today, like thousands of small businesses around the country, we could not survive this crisis.”

Walters co-owned the salon with longtime partner Fernando Ferre-Sacaluga, who died in 2011. Their place was a fixture in Georgetown society for decades.

The same way that Twins had been the city’s premier listening room on U Street NW, surviving economic turmoil and the dimming of jazz culture.

It was a reliable place to see up-and-coming talent.

“We’d see these kids grow up,” said Layla Nielsen, who’s helped her mother, Kelly Tesfaye, with the club her whole life. “My mom would give a 15-year-old a slot and years later, we’d see him at the Kennedy Center.”

The Twins — Tesfaye and her twin sister, Maze, who are now in their 70s — had a talent of their own, too.

When they started the place more than 30 years ago, the Ethiopian immigrants planned on opening a restaurant where the starring acts would be doro wat and tibs, not do-wop and trumpets.

“My mom, until the day she closed the door, she was cooking the main meals,” Nielsen, 41, said. The food was her passion.

Decades ago, a musician convinced them that jazz goes well with good food, and Twins let him play. And so was made a place where careers were launched and hearts were stolen over flickering candlelight and injera bread on tiny tabletops.

Before the pandemic, the twins were planning for a 2021 retirement and a handoff to the younger generation.

But the pandemic assistance they could get wouldn’t cover the mounting bills. And without knowing when an intimate evening in a jazz club could happen again, the family decided to close for good a few weeks ago.

The kids are working on imagining a digital version of club by the end of the year, something that could still showcase the musicians, even though it won’t be the same without the cooking.

“My mother and aunt are constantly in touch with the musicians,” she said. “When we see them, we know they are heartbroken about this.”