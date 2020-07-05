It didn’t do any good. They made a nest.

In fact, they made seven nests, all in a row, each in the little space where the trusses of the roof joined the walls.

This may have been a clever bit of distraction. In the spring, the robins built a single nest on the porch, only to have their newly hatched chicks gobbled by crows. The multiple nests may have been intended to keep predators guessing.

Or the robins may have been idiots. Certainly one of them seemed to be a bit dim. We called him Dad.

After the four blue eggs hatched, and the parents started to tag-team the chicks during feedings, Dad would often fly through the porch’s open window and land at the wrong nest. The chicks would be cheeping madly two nests over but he wouldn’t go to them. He’d have to leave the porch, get his bearings and fly back in again, a pilot embarrassed by landing at the wrong airport.

And while Mom would return from her hunting expeditions with a beak full of soft, tasty worms, we noticed that Dad had apparently stumbled upon a mulberry bush. He brought back berry after berry and crammed them down the throats of the little birds. It looked like he was stuffing a cantaloupe into a tube sock.

Somehow, the chicks survived, thrived even. The porch wasn’t finished — we asked the contractor to delay adding the last of the screens until the birds had fledged — but we ate every meal out there just so we could watch our own personal nature show.

The chicks seemed to spend most of their time sleeping, their heads drooping over the edge of the nest. Frankly, they were kind of ugly: wrinkled, featherless skin and beaks like coin purses. It was hard to believe they’d grow into adult robin redbreasts, those strutting generals of the suburban lawn.

The babies grew bigger and bigger. They eventually became too big to make sitting together in the nest easy. Still, they’d try, all crammed together. When Mom or Dad returned with food, they’d pop their heads up all at once. With their little tufts of incipient feathers, they looked like a punk band posing for an album cover: a quartet of Billy Idols.

The chicks started making little forays outside of the nest, just easing themselves onto the ledge the nest sat on.

“What if they fall off?” My Lovely Wife asked.

“I guess I’d lift them back into the nest,” I said.

But they didn’t fall off, and one day, exactly two weeks after the first egg hatched, one of the chicks surprised us by flying up from the nest and onto another ledge. What strand of DNA had allowed this untutored creature to stretch its wings and take flight?

The fledgling walked around a bit, then awkwardly dropped to the porch floor. He batted himself against a section that was screened, then found the opening. He stood there on the precipice, looking at our backyard as if through a proscenium arch. And then he flew out.

By the afternoon, his three siblings had joined him: little birds in a big world.

The next day, My Lovely Wife stood on a ladder and removed each of the nests and the contractors put in the last of the screens.

Every morning since, when we walk out to have our coffee, we’ve caught ourselves looking up at the nesting corner. It’s a force of habit. We are literally empty-nesters.

I think it might be time to get a dog.