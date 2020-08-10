Through years of rigorous field work, Laughlin, who went on to become the curator of Mesoamerican ethnology at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, helped revive the language, rescuing it from terminal dilution. It was the signature achievement of a long career that carried Laughlin to high esteem in his profession before his death on May 28 from covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“The Great Tzotzil Dictionary of San Lorenzo Zinacantán,” compiled by Laughlin and published in 1975 to wide acclaim among ethnologists, preserved the ancient language in writing for the first time. Its 30,000 entries are a product of 13 years of linguistic investigation by Laughlin, who lived, traveled and listened intently to Indigenous people in the rugged highlands of Chiapas, the southernmost Mexican state, where the Tzotziles survived the Spanish conquest in the 16th century.

AD

AD

Today, owing to Laughlin’s groundbreaking labor, colleagues say, the Tzotzil language (pronounced zot-sel) is fully alive and a focus of pride in Chiapas. In the early 1980s, having revitalized regional interest in the language, Laughlin helped establish a Chiapas cultural collective, Sna Jtz’bajom (“House of the Writer”), which produces Tzotzil books, pamphlets and plays, and teaches Tzotziles to read and write in the words of their Mayan ancestors.

“The term ‘dictionary’ hardly does the work justice,” linguist Judith Aissen of the University of California at Santa Cruz wrote in an email about Laughlin, who died in an Alexandria, Va., hospital on the eve of his 86th birthday. By including not just translations but the etymology and evolution of Tzotzil words, with maps and other features, “Laughlin did for a third-world language with no written tradition what is rarely done: he gave it the full descriptive treatment usually reserved for the world’s ‘big’ languages,” Aissen said.

Laughin, at once warmhearted and irascible, with a dry wit, according to colleagues, was in his early 20s when he decided to devote himself to cultural scholarship.

AD

AD

Raised in New Jersey, he was fascinated by birds as a youngster and thought about a career in ornithology — until he found out the work would involve killing and dissecting feathered specimens. That repulsed him, his wife, Miriam Laughlin, 83, said in an interview. After graduating from Princeton in 1956 with a bachelor’s degree in English literature, he took summer courses at Mexico City’s Escuela Nacional de Antropología e Historia and grew intrigued by the country’s rich ethnic past.

He enrolled at Harvard, eventually earning a doctorate in anthropology. As a graduate student, he participated in the Harvard Chiapas Project, an ethnographic field study that ran from 1957 to 1980, charting cultural changes wrought by modernization among various Mayan peoples in the remote towns and villages of the state. In time, Chiapas’s central mountains became his home away from home.

One day in Harvard’s Widener Library, he met his future wife, an English literature student at Harvard-affiliated Radcliffe College, which hadn’t yet merged with the university. Bob and Miriam “Mimi” Laughlin married in 1960, five years before he joined the Museum of Natural History’s anthropology department. For decades, with two children, they divided their time between homes in Alexandria and the old Chiapas colonial town of San Cristóbal de las Casas.

AD

AD

In the early 1960s, with two local collaborators, he began work on the Tzotzil dictionary.

“The important thing is, he had the discipline, the tenacity, to stay put in Chiapas, or return there perennially, for all those years,” said Thor Anderson, an anthropologist at the San Francisco Art Institute. Calling Laughlin “an ardent protector of the natural world,” Anderson said his longtime friend “set an incredibly high bar in terms of his lexicographic work. The dictionary he produced is unparalleled.”

Although the book, published by the Smithsonian in 1975, was widely praised in academia (one colleague called it “magisterial”), not everyone thought it was worthwhile.

AD

Then-Sen. William E. Proxmire (D-Wis.), who liked to publicly highlight what he considered examples of absurdly wasteful government spending, gave Laughlin one of his famed “Golden Fleece” awards. As Proxmire saw it, tax dollars had been squandered on cataloguing a minor ancient language that most folks had never heard of and couldn’t care less about. For an anthropologist who was highly regarded by colleagues but a stranger to the rest of America, the sudden notoriety was discomforting.

AD

“I think it was very hurtful to him,” his friend John Burstein, an anthropologist, said by phone from Mexico. “But Bob was a wit, and he was able to say, ‘Well, whatever award you get, you have to be happy.’ ” Anderson wrote that Laughlin claimed to be proud of his Golden Fleece, “perhaps out of general contrariness, but also because, at the height of this contretemps, his fellow scholars rushed to his defense.”

Over the years, shuttling between the Smithsonian and Chiapas, Laughlin produced several books about Indigenous people he met, mainly compilations of their legends, folk tales, dreams and reminiscences. In the late 1980s, while finishing a new work, “The Great Tzotzil Dictionary of Santo Domingo Zinacantán,” colleagues say, he took special delight in writing the dedication.

AD

“To William E. Proxmire,” it reads. “For the fun of it!”

AD

And eventually he received another notable prize, one that didn’t involve public ridicule: the Premio Chiapas en Ciencias, the Mexican state’s highest award for scientific and cultural achievement.

“Quiet” and “humble,” he was “a one-man (one family) cultural force in supporting Highland Maya people cultural pride, heritage, tradition, and, increasingly, their strength to face the many challenges of the new century,” the Museum of Natural History’s anthropology chairman, Igor Krupnick, said in a statement recently.

“For this (and much more) he will be remembered.”

A few years after he retired from the Smithsonian in 2007, Laughlin began showing symptoms of dementia, according to his son, Reese Laughlin.

AD

“Poor old Bob,” his wife said by phone. Still breathing heavily from her own bout with covid-19, Mimi Laughlin said: “He was in denial about dementia for the longest time. Then finally he said, ‘Well, if it’s dementia, the best thing to do is just forget about it.’ ”

AD

In this season of pandemic, with about 160,000 people dead from the illness nationwide as of Monday, including at least 6,000 in the Washington region, Bob and Mimi Laughlin both tested positive in mid-spring, not long after their 60th wedding anniversary. Mimi Laughlin, whose case was less severe, recovered at home in Alexandria while her husband lay in intensive care at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, quarantined from his loved ones to the end.