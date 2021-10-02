By Associated PressToday at 4:05 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 4:05 p.m. EDTShare this storyMcLEAN, Va. — Two people were injured after a small fire at CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia, the Fairfax County fire department said Saturday.Capt. Steven Bonkoski told The Washington Post that a small fire in a building was put out by sprinklers about 12:30 a.m. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightTwo agency employees were taken to a hospital for evaluation of possible smoke inhalation.The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...