They walked down to Lafayette Square where an eight-foot-tall black chain-link fence was erected last week to keep protesters out of the square and away from the White House. Now entire blocks of the fence are covered with protest signs.

Gospel music played from speakers set up next to St. John’s Episcopal Church as people read the squares of cardboard and hand-lettered poster board signs that fluttered a little in the breeze.

“Respect free speech.”

“2020 is not a moment, it’s a movement.”

“Let them breathe.”

“Get off his neck!”

“8:46.”

“If you are silent about your pain they will kill you and say you enjoyed it. — Zola Neale Hurston.”

“Stop killing us.”

Parents pushed babies in strollers. Others walked their dogs. Families passed by quietly, stopping to read the messages and the names of other black men, women and children killed by police.

At midmorning, a young black man wearing blue jeans and a white shirt approached the fence carrying three large trash bags. He put two on the ground and heaved the other over the fence onto the park grounds. A few protesters, including one wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt, called out to him to stop.

The man ignored them and prepared to throw another over the fence when an older black woman approached him and gently took his arm. The two then began a quiet but intense conversation. After 10 minutes they embraced and walked away in opposite directions. Another protester removed the two remaining trash bags.

“I just shared my wisdom with him,” Nadiya Abdullah, 67, said in an interview following the encounter. “As a mama I can feel his anger and his hurt but I had to say no to the young brother. I said we need to be the presence of equality and liberation, but let’s not merge that with the lesser.”

Abdullah, a California resident who was in Washington visiting her daughter, said the man responded to her entreaties and said he would listen to her.

“For such a time as this little brother, we’re here, we’re in it,” Abdullah said she told the man. “In 2020, the world needs us.”

As property managers, Shonda Smith and her colleague Sara Pray have recently been dealing with the aftermath of protests and looting, such as broken glass storefronts. On Tuesday, they walked from work nearby to see the BLACK LIVES MATTER lettering painted on 16th Street by the city and the signs on the fence.

“This is history — and present,” Pray said. “It’s important to take it all in.”

It was incredibly moving, Smith said, to see the collage of protest posters covering the black metal fence caging in the White House.

A sign about Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by police in Louisville, was especially meaningful to Smith, who has been following her case since March and was moved that she hadn’t been forgotten in all the heat and light of recent days.

Pray gestured to the growing tribute on the fence. “Those are the people that are representing D.C. and people all over the world. Everyone should come here and read them — read all of them.”

U.S. Park Police issued a statement Tuesday saying the fencing surrounding Lafayette Square would come down by Wednesday. It was not clear what would be done with the signs that now cover it.

At the exact instant the funeral for Floyd began, Marissa Faraclas turned to her 11-year-old son. She had finally spotted a sign that she felt she could explain in a way he would understand.

Faraclas, 46, nudged her son and pointed at the small cardboard rectangle, on which someone had scribbled, “COMPLICIT COP = GUILTY COP.” “Do you know what complicit means?” she asked, and the 11-year-old shook his head. “It’s if you just stand by and don’t say anything. Kind of like watching a friend get bullied in school.”

At the same moment a few yards away, a newscaster in a pink blouse began broadcasting live, her back to the White House. A black man paused before a sign reading, “AM I NEXT?” A white woman in jogging shorts, midway through a run, noticed a sign had slipped off the fence. She stopped, crossed the sidewalk, and retaped the large white poster to the chain metal links, so it again told passersby, “BLACK LIVES MATTER — ON THE STREETS, IN THE HOME, WORKPLACE.”

Gary Palmatier, who is retired, had biked roughly eight miles from his Arlington County home that morning to reach Lafayette Square. It was far longer than the 66-year-old normally biked in a day. Sweat darkened the front of his lime-green T-shirt and wet the corners of his cloth face mask, which was covered with images of newspaper front pages. He’d timed the trip so he could begin strolling along the fence just as noon struck — just as people in a Houston church fell silent, listening to a pastor who would try to honor the life of a man who never expected to die beneath the knee of a police officer.

Palmatier, who is white, stared now at a sign that listed every one of Floyd’s 84 final utterances. “I can’t breathe” appeared nine times. “Mama” appeared twice. “Please,” 12 times. “I feel more like I’m part of the funeral here,” Palmatier said, “than watching on TV.”

At close to 1 p.m., a half-dozen pastors gathered outside St. John’s Church, sweating and ready to sing.

They all wore white T-shirts, they all led churches in the Washington region, and they all were there to honor the memory of George Floyd. As Floyd’s body was set to begin its final journey through the streets of Houston to the same Pearland, Tex., cemetery where his mother is buried, the Rev. L.K. Floyd (no relation) gripped a red megaphone and led a small crowd through a rendition of “We Shall Overcome.”

The singing finished, Floyd said all Americans living through these turbulent times must reach for the unchanging hands of God — and that he hoped God would reach back out to one man in particular.

God “can change the heart of the king,” said Floyd, who leads Heart Changers Church in Silver Spring. So “we are praying even at 1600 Black Lives Matter Plaza.”

The pastors were standing close to the White House, but even closer to St. John’s Church. That’s where President Trump held a Bible and posed for a photo last week after police forcibly cleared demonstrators away from Lafayette Square with a chemical irritant and rubber projectiles so that he could walk there from the White House.

This was not lost on the faith leaders.

Carolyn Gilmore, who leads Galatians Baptist Church in the District, asked the Lord not to knock the president down, but to lift him up and “move on his mind.”

“We’re asking you, Lord God, to go into the White House with your mop and broom,” Gilmore said, “and sweep away all the things of wickedness.”

The Rev. Brandon Spriggs had a different ask.

“Mr. President,” said Spriggs, who pastors Zion Hill Agape Baptist Church in Capitol Heights, “we come demanding not that you hold up a Bible, but that you open one.”

Some passersby stopped, closed their eyes and lifted their palms to the beating sun as they listened. Others tried to look over at the White House, but their view was blocked by a large “Black Lives Matter” poster that someone had draped over the metal fencing barring the way to Lafayette Square.

Earlier in the day, Joe and Sasha Williams, an African American couple from Bowie, brought their 14- and 10-year-old sons to the protest site “so that they can feel and see what’s going on,” said Joe Williams, 50. “I want them to form their own opinions, but I want them to understand what’s going on in America right now. We want them to see that it’s real and that it’s important.”

The sons looked on as Sasha lowered her face mask and offered a succinct reason of her own.