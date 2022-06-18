A surprisingly fresh Saturday followed our 99 degree Friday

Placeholder while article actions load

One day here the afternoon temperature reached 99. Another day it didn’t even reach 79. And unexpected as it may seem, those days came one right after the other — Friday and Saturday. Temperatures in Washington do vary. From season to season, month to month, and even from week to week. But two-day swings of 20 degrees do not seem so common.­

Saturday’s atmospheric surprises did not confine themselves to temperature. Saturday showed us a side of June that, aside from a storm, we seldom see.

Saturday proved to be notably windy, fiercely gusty. Trees bowed their heads and tossed their leafy boughs in what seemed gestures of helpless surrender to the unexpected sunny-day breeziness.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday’s peak wind blew from the northwest at 31 mph, with a peak gust of 41 mph. As of 5 p.m. wind speed averaged 16 mph.

Napkins, restaurant checks, currency, all the flimsier items of daily life outdoors might easily have been borne off on the breeze.

Such possibilities meant Saturday left us with psychological concerns. But Saturday did seem to relieve us of some physiological concerns.

It seemed a no-worries day, if only in the perspiration sense. It enabled exertion without fear of becoming soaked.

Dew points offer quantitative correlation with our sense of stickiness and discomfort. The higher they go, the less comfortable we feel. On Saturday, they seemed luxuriously low.

With a brisk breeze to enhance the effects of dryness and absence of heat, we enjoyed a no-sweat Saturday afternoon.

