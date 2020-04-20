The school — land of bare feet and sparring gear — had to close in mid-March, of course. And that left nine employees as well as landlords and utilities without income.

No worries, the U.S. government said. There is help.

But when O’Kelly made that first phone call to the Small Business Administration trying to save his small business, he was told there were 1,217 callers ahead of him.

AD

Thankfully, he had perseverance. And he waited.

AD

It took hours. There was little courtesy.

And after all those hours on hold, after contacting his bank, Capital One, to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program, after waiting for weeks and weeks, after showing self control and proceeding with an indomitable spirit, the taekwondo school has received zilch.

The $43,400 O’Kelly applied for would save the paychecks of nine employees and would insure that the school survives this pandemic.

But here’s the evil part of this tragedy. That whole time O’Kelly was on the phone with his devastated instructors, when he was negotiating with his landlords for mercy, big-name national chains like Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Potbelly and Shake Shack (which later announced it would return some of the money) received millions in aid.

AD

And that happened thanks to the dirtiness, the swampiness, the greasy-palmed glad-handing that happens in Washington. So much for integrity.

AD

“You know, America says it loves its small businesses,” said O’Kelly, who opened the school in 2002 and taught both my sons their Jhoon Gun pattern. “But then this comes along, and we’re on our own.”

The paycheck program was supposed to be for small workplaces — the ones with fewer than 500 employees — that can’t get credit elsewhere.

But the legislation was quickly hijacked by weeks of intensive lobbying from the hotel and restaurant industries that managed to open the gate to big chains.

That means big banks get a fatter fee for less work when they process million-dollar grants to their big, national customers, rather than the little taekwondo studios of the world. Wells Fargo is among four banks that just got sued for that.

AD

Across town, the small law firm of Benach Collopy LLP has been ghosted by its big bank.

AD

“We applied for a PPP loan on the day it became available and produced our documents the day the bank requested them,” said Ava Benach, a lawyer I’ve interviewed before on immigration stories, in a Facebook rant about her firm’s attempts to get help.

“For over ten days, I have tried to get a hold of anyone at B of A [Bank of America] and had no luck. My small business banker has not returned any of my calls or emails and my efforts to reach out to them on 1-800 numbers, Twitter, live chat, and FB have all been ignored.”

Her Facebook post has comments from dozens of others who showed the same perseverance and indomitable spirit, but were met with zero integrity from their banks.

AD

Benach has been able to keep all six of her employees on the payroll, though she and her law partner haven’t been paid. That cushion may not last much longer.

AD

“What’s so frustrating for me is that we’ve had this account with them for nearly a decade,” she said.

Small businesses that use small banks have reported getting their PPP assistance after going through the application process. But everyone knows how hard it is to stay with a small bank, because they keep getting devoured by the big banks, as Benach’s did. As my own did.

O’Kelly also thought his longtime loyalty to Capital One would help.

But when he applied for the paycheck program, the bank said they would email him when they were ready to accept his application. Then they ghosted him, too.

AD

Their website warns customers not to go to their local branches for help.

And after O’Kelly got no response, the financial giant posted one piece of news for customers:

“Important Update: On Thursday, April 16, the Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that funds for the Paycheck Protection Program loans had run out. We have urged Congress to act quickly to authorize additional funding to meet the needs of small businesses across the country. We are hopeful they will do so soon, so we continue to accept and prepare applications for submission to the SBA.”

AD

On Saturday, days after the government announced that the program had run out of money, the bank finally emailed the D.C. grand master and told him they’d accept his application.

AD

Integrity — they’ve lost it if they ever had it.

Once this is all over, every banker and lawmaker should be required to take a class at O’Kelly’s school — if it survives.

Courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control and indomitable spirit. Most small business owners live those tenets. Time for Wall Street and Washington to do the same.

Read more Petula Dvorak:

AD