“It’s been a double loss for all of us,” said Louise Cullen of the disappearance of Sadie, a poodle-Labrador mix that Louise’s husband, James, who has Alzheimer’s disease, once walked every day. Sadie bolted from Louise’s Holly Hill Manor house in Adelphi, Md., during the Independence Day fireworks and has been gone ever since.

Both women are desperate to be reunited with the dogs and have gone to great lengths to find them.

You may have seen Ashley on TV. Her story has been featured on Channel 4 and Fox 5. Ashley is a nurse who works in the post-anesthesia care unit at Washington Hospital Center.

“You wake up and you see my face,” she told me.

Ashley had finished her shift, picked up Lyric at the dog-sitter’s, then driven to the CVS at 6514 Georgia Ave. NW. She left her car running and the AC on as she went inside to buy dog food.

A security camera captured what happened next: A white Mercedes SUV pulled up alongside Ashley’s car and the driver jumped out. He bashed in the window with a crowbar and scooped up Lyric and Ashley’s work bag, then drove off.

Ashley can easily replace her stethoscope. Her dog, not so much.

Ashley said the police told her the Virginia tags on the Mercedes were stolen. She posted fliers and contacted the news media. Last week, Ashley heard from someone who had seen one of the fliers that a man in a white Mercedes was in Rock Creek Park trying to sell a dog resembling Lyric.

“His story was he lived in the neighborhood and was getting ready to move but needed to get rid of the dog,” Ashley said.

The search for Lyric continues.

As does the search for Sadie. Sadie isn’t actually Louise’s dog. She belongs to Louise’s daughter, Theresa. That’s why Louise feels so awful. She was watching the pooch. It was during that weird time earlier this summer when fireworks were a nightly occurrence, freaking out skittish dogs everywhere.

Of course, the explosions were more sustained on Independence Day.

“I made the mistake of opening my door on July 4 when the fireworks were still going on,” Louise said.

Sadie took off.

Louise took to the streets, calling for Sadie, a 50-pound dog with black fur mixed with gray.

“I called so loudly I thought my neighbors were going to complain,” she said.

The next day, Louise made fliers and put them on every telephone pole, light post and bulletin board. She asked the owners of a nearby restaurant, Basil’s Pizza, if they would put fliers on all their pizza boxes — and the restaurant agreed.

“I went to every pet store in the area, as far up as Frederick, Gaithersburg and Laurel, and of course notified veterinarians and animal shelters,” Louise said.

Louise also hired a pet tracker, whose search dog traced Sadie to an apartment complex nearby, off New Hampshire Avenue. Louise papered the cars there with lost-dog fliers until management asked her to stop. It’s possible that someone there has taken in the dog.

“I do drive over there to see if anyone’s walking a dog that could be Sadie,” she said. “So far, nothing.”

The novel coronavirus has complicated everything. It has made looking for a lost dog harder. Many shelters are closed, which means owners can’t visit to look for their pets. And the pandemic has made the need for the comforting presence of a dog greater, especially for people like Louise’s husband.

“He really misses his daily walks with Sadie,” Louise said. “He just liked having her with him.”

Hug your pets closer — and keep your eyes peeled.