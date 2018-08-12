Local activists and community members gather on the one-year anniversary of the death of Heather Heyer during the white-nationalist "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia (BRIAN SNYDER/Reuters)

A weekend of remembrance and condemnation of white supremacy on the anniversary of a violent and deadly white-nationalist rally is increasingly being overlaid with anger and frustration at an overwhelming police presence here, as tensions and standoffs between protesters and police resumed Sunday.

The focal point Sunday morning was around the heavily barricaded makeshift memorial to Heather Heyer, who was killed last year when a car plowed into counterprotesters during last year’s Unite the Right rally. The mood was anxious and tense as more than 100 protesters congregated along 4th and Water streets, where police stood in a long line, wearing helmets and other protective gear, as helicopters and drones circled above.

To get inside to the memorial, protesters needed to enter the fortified downtown pedestrian mall, where authorities banned anything that could be fashioned into a weapon or projectile, including glass bottles. Some protesters did not come inside, saying they didn’t feel comfortable going through the police checkpoint, but most ultimately did.

Much of the anger, onlookers and protesters said, centered on the contrast between last year, when police were harshly criticized for not responding forcefully enough during the white supremacist rally, and this year, when they’ve been everywhere.

“I was here last year, and was almost hit by the car,” said resident Zoe Spellman, 31. “It’s sad that our relationship with the police is manifesting itself this way. I saw last year how they would not help us. We begged for help on [Aug.] the 11th. We begged for help on the 12th. . . . And for we white people, this was the first time we felt what black people must feel all the time.”

There were scattered skirmishes throughout the day, including at least one just before 2 p.m. that led to an arrest and even more tension.



Local activists and community members gather on the one-year anniversary of the death of Heather Heyer during the white-nationalist "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia (BRIAN SNYDER/Reuters)

Police said they were aware of the consternation that their strong presence has elicited among some protesters, but they said it was necessary.

“We are trying to maintain order and have a duty and obligation to try and make sure there is no property damage,” said Charlottesville police spokesman Tony Newberry. “We’re here to protect the different groups who have come here to voice their First Amendment rights.”

Dozens of police officers congregated near the Robert E. Lee statue, which was buttressed by numerous barriers. Authorities would allow only 50 people near the statue at a time.

On Saturday night, confusion over the extraordinary police presence on the anniversary of a violent and deadly white-nationalist rally turned into anger as hundreds of black-clad protesters marched through the streets surrounding the University of Virginia here, screaming at police and calling for an end to white supremacy.

“Last year they came with torches,” said a large banner in front of a monument of Thomas Jefferson. “This year they come with badges.”



Local activists and community members gather on the one-year anniversary of the death of Heather Heyer during the white-nationalist "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia (BRIAN SNYDER/Reuters)

One year ago, the police in Charlottesville were outnumbered and ill-prepared for the white-nationalist “Unite the Right” rally that surged through the streets of the picturesque college town, leaving dozens injured and Heyer dead. Two Virginia State Police troopers who were monitoring the day’s events were killed when their helicopter crashed. An independent report later commissioned by the city largely attributed the “disastrous results” to the Charlottesville Police Department for its response to the events.

In a city already divided over how forcefully it should confront historical and institutional racism, there was little consensus over how to understand the contrast between last year’s police presence and this year’s. Some called the heavy law enforcement presence a difficult necessity to ensure everyone was safe. Others said the police made them feel anything but safe. And still others saw a racial disparity in the display of state power.

“I see a disproportionality,” said Lisa Woolfork, a U-Va. professor and an activist with the Charlottesville Black Lives Matter. “Unless there is something they’re not telling us and have some intelligence that the white nationalists will still march in force, it seems like who they’re gearing up to monitor and observe and contain and discipline are those of us who want to resist fascism and racism.”

[Recounting a day of rage, hate, violence and death]

Many downtown businesses were closed on Saturday and Sunday, and a few that were open might as well not have been.

Karen Walker stood outside her empty flower shop on 4th Street, a short distance from the Heather Heyer memorial.

“Come here,” she said. “I’ll show you something.”

Inside the flower shop, where bundles of flowers were everywhere, and gentle music played, there was a big picture window in the back, through which she watched 10 police officers sitting in an alley behind her shop, in riot gear.

“And this is my office view,” she said. “This is a flower shop. We’re inside here preparing flowers for happy events,” and outside, there was everything else.