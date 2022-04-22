A third of the way through spring, Friday showed all the season’s attributes

Placeholder while article actions load

Although it may seem that spring has scarcely arrived here, on Friday it was already a little more than one third over, and it may even have permitted a glimpse of the season to come. Friday was the 33rd day since spring started, and so much about the day, from gentle warmth to expanding greenery, suggested that the season had found a firm foothold.

On many days in early spring, afternoon temperatures often surge exuberantly, while mornings retain a chill that can remind us of winter.

In fact, Friday was the first day in the past six on which our low temperature did not wallow in the 40s.

As recently as Tuesday, our low was exactly 40, giving us only an eight-degree separation from the freezing mark.

On Friday, however, the low dropped no lower than 52. That insulated us from iciness by a respectable 20 degrees.

It was one degree above the Washington average for April 22.

Even more suggestive of the warm season ahead was Friday’s maximum reading.

Our high temperature of 77 degrees seemed recognizable as warm in an absolute sense. It also seemed warm in a relative sense, six degrees above the average for April 22 in Washington.

That sort of warmth in itself can arouse dormant dreams of summer.

Although the temperature perhaps fell a few degrees shy of the true sense of summer, it spoke clearly of outdoor ease and comfort, and not of some sort of freakish meteorological departure that defied all expectations.

It provided pleasant surroundings for the wearers of T-shirts and shorts, and it suggested that the future would present us with a season characterized by such conditions.

To be quantitatively accurate, summer as marked by the June 21 solstice of course remains days and weeks in the future.

With 93 days from the March 20 equinox to the solstice, on Friday the formal first day of summer lay 60 days ahead.

Yet Friday seemed to give us authorization to anticipate its arrival.

Of course such a day as Friday deserves consideration on its own, not on its role as a prelude or suggestion of a season to come.

It provided plenty of daylight. Based on the sunrise/sunset figures offered by the National Weather Service, the interval extended for 13½ hours.

They proved hours of both sunshine and of cloud, often with a certain milkiness blended with the blue expanses of sky.

At times the sky seemed dominated by clouds, in fleets of small islands extending themselves over broad expanses above us.

But at sunset, windows that faced the west burned with an orange glow.

They seemed filled with a brilliance suggestive of pure fire as they reflected the late-setting sun of April 22.

