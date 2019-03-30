Columnist

Only later, when he saw the video, did Metro Transit Police officer Joseph Munno realize how close the train had come to hitting the boy.

If you measured it in time, you would use seconds.

If you measured it in distance, you would use inches.

Munno and fellow officer Megan Blaskewicz were on patrol at the Stadium-Armory metro station when it happened. They usually walk through the station when school lets out and on that afternoon, as they tell it, they had walked onto the platform to check on a loud group of high schoolers. The officers thought the teenagers might be fighting, but found they were just playing around.

Then the officers heard shouts. They followed the yells to the other end of the platform and saw two young men. They were brothers, but the officers didn’t know that yet. They didn’t have time to ask questions or make much sense of the situation when they saw the younger boy toss off his backpack and head toward the edge.

The lights on the platform were blinking, a train was coming and the officers had no doubt that the boy was about to jump.



Metro Transit Police Officers Joseph Munno and Megan Blaskewicz often patrol the Stadium-Armory in the afternoon when school lets out. (Courtesy of Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority/Courtesy of Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority)

Munno reached out and pulled him back.

“As I grabbed him, the train brushed past us,” Munno told me when I spoke to him and Blaskewicz recently about the incident.

Both said that it wasn’t until later — after they learned the boy was 13 and autistic and saw a video captured by a Metro camera — that it hit them just how quickly it had all happened and how easily the situation could have turned out differently.

The two recent suicides in Parkland — a place that has already seen so much heartbreak after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School left 17 people dead last year — has brought a lot of needed attention to the issue of suicides among young people in this country. It has forced us to look at statistics that are climbing and are alarming. In the U.S., suicides of people between the ages of 10 and 24 account for more than 4,500 deaths a year.

But as we discuss this public health issue, we also need to recognize that those losses are only part of the disturbing picture. More young people survive suicide attempts than die from them. Each year, about 157,000 young people between the ages of 10 and 24 end up in emergency departments across the country for self-inflicted injuries, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Even that number falls short of capturing the full scope of the problem because there is no way to know definitively how many young people don’t end up in emergency rooms.

There is no way to know how many have stood on a track, or some other edge, and have come inches or seconds away from hurting themselves.

There is no way to know how many right now, at this moment, are waiting for someone to reach out and pull them back.

The only reason I know about the 13-year-old and can tell you about him is because Munno and Blaskewicz received a commendation on Thursday from the general manager of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. The recognition was a brief moment during a larger meeting, but I requested to talk to the officers afterward because their encounter with that teenager gives us an important glimpse into what is occurring with children right here in the Washington area, right now. (Officials with WMATA also tried contacting the family on my behalf but could not reach them in recent days).

The officers said that after Munno grabbed the boy in a bear hug, they sat and talked with him for about 45 minutes at the station before taking him to Children’s National hospital.

“In the beginning, he didn’t want to tell us his name. He didn’t want to tell us what was going on,” Blaskewicz said. “It took a lot of patience. It took a lot of reassurance, reassuring him we were trying to help.”

Munno said he has learned that telling someone to calm down doesn’t work, so he turned the focus to the boy’s shoes, a pair of Nike Jordan sneakers that he also owned.

Soon, the young man was telling them about his favorite football team and how he had joined the marching band so he could travel and see places beyond the Washington area. Both officers said they were impressed with how “mature” and “well spoken” he was for his age. He told them about his hopes of attending college.

He also told them that he had tried to hurt himself before.

The officers spoke with the teenager’s mother and contacted social services to ensure a case worker was assigned to follow up with a school administrator, according to their commendation. Blaskewicz said they also did something else.

“We let him know we’re always here,” she said. “We gave him our contact info in case he ever wants to reach out to us.”

In today’s society, she said, people are sometimes afraid to get involved in other people’s lives. But “if you see something that might be a little off, just reach out. You could be reaching out to that person at the right time. It could make a world of difference.”

Munno said from his time in the military, which struggles with its own high suicide rate, he learned that people “need to know someone does care.”

The incident happened in November, and in December, the officers delivered a present to the boy’s home. It included a jersey of his favorite team.

They have also seen him since at the metro stop.

Most young people when they are in groups want nothing to do with the police, Munno said. But he recalled how one afternoon, the teenager was with his friends and didn’t care. He walked up to Munno and this time, the boy was the one who reached out.

He shook the officer’s hand.

To reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.