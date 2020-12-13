The discovery left Minner, an enrolled member of the Lumbee Tribe, with a burning question: “How can I find what we used to have?”

Finding the answer led the folklorist, visual artist and American studies professor at the University of Maryland Baltimore County to start mapping and reconstructing East Baltimore’s historic Lumbee Indian community. She is creating an archive of what she finds.

Minner said the archive is not purely academic. It is also an urgent project of reclamation — of history, of space, of belonging and the power of collective memory.

“You almost disappear if you buy into what people think about Indians in Baltimore, because no one expects to see one,” Minner said. “Nobody believes we’re here; half the people in the United States think we’re extinct. It’s really important to have the ability to point and reference that we have this history, we’re a people, we have a culture.”

The Lumbee are the ninth-largest tribe in the country and are indigenous to North Carolina. But they have been in Baltimore for over a century, Minner said, arriving in search of jobs and a better quality of life.

After World War II, many members of the Lumbee Tribe migrated to Baltimore’s Upper Fells Point and Washington Hill. By the mid-1950s, at least 2,000 Lumbee lived in East Baltimore, Minner said. Some estimate the population was as high as 7,000. Elders estimate that 400 Indians lived on each of the city blocks that made up the heart of the area around E. Baltimore and Ann streets.

Minner estimates that at least 2,000 Lumbees still reside in Baltimore, though much of the original Lumbee-occupied spaces were lost to upward mobility and urban renewal in the early 1970s.

About 40 elders, along with many archivists and librarians, have helped Minner with her research. She said she has enhanced the limited institutional archives from the city and state by including oral histories and contributions from elders’ personal collections of photos, newspaper clippings and maps.

“She wants to make sure that we’re not lost,” said Cox, 70, who was Minner’s Sunday school teacher and connected her with other elders for the archive project.

Minner said the archive research has yielded surprise after surprise: “You’re supposed to be quiet in a library, but every time I find something, I holler.”

For instance, she learned that a woman pastor was instrumental in forming the congregation that would eventually become the South Broadway Baptist Church, Baltimore’s first congregation founded by Lumbee Indians. She uncovered that her great-great-great uncle was Dr. Governor Worth Locklear, the first American Indian physician in North Carolina’s Robeson County. He was an 1893 graduate of Baltimore University School of Medicine.

Education runs in the family. Minner created and oversaw an after-school art program for Native American youth for a decade until 2017. She also worked on the Indian education program in the Baltimore public schools from 2005 to 2016, advocating for Indian students and cultural competencies within the system. She maintains close relationships with her former tutoring students.

The Lumbee archive will be named the Ashley Minner Collection and assembled within the Maryland folklife archives housed at UMBC’s Albin O. Kuhn Library. While the full collection could take as long as five years to assemble, some of the digital archives will become publicly accessible in the spring. Funding for the archive comes from the Maryland State Arts Council, the American Folklore Society and the UMBC library.

Meanwhile, an updated walking tour of the Lumbee’s place in area history now includes more than 30 sites across East Baltimore. In October, Minner offered a virtual version of the tour for the Oral History Association’s annual meeting, showcasing some of her discoveries.

— Baltimore Sun