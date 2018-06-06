Craig Eichelberger, a graduating senior at Northern High in Calvert County, Md., with a copy of the banner mistakenly sent to the Cape Beard: Follicles of Freedom club in Fayetteville, N.C. (Family photo/Family photo)

When the guys at Cape Beard: Follicles of Freedom — a beard-and-mustache-enthusiasts club in Fayetteville, N.C. — opened the box, they were expecting to see a banner for one of the sponsors of their annual Pig Pickin’ barbecue.

Instead, they saw Craig staring back at them.

Craig was not a sponsor of the Pig Pickin’. Craig did not even have a beard.

The text of the banner read: “Congratulations, Craig! NHS Class of 2018. Good luck at UMD.” Craig was apparently the guy on the banner. He was holding a soccer ball.

There were two things that troubled Cape Beard’s Doug Cameron, who stopped shaving eight years ago when he retired from the Air Force. The first was that they were missing one of their 30 or so banners — the one for a T-shirt business called Yellow Crayons, a quick inventory revealed.

The banners were to be displayed when the club served 1,000 pounds of Boston butt to raise money for the Autism Society of Cumberland County, N.C.



Doug Cameron searched online to uncover who ordered the banner mistakenly sent to the beard-and-mustache-enthusiasts club for its annual Pig Pickin’ barbecue. (Doug Cameron)

“Well, of course, we need to make sure we cover our sponsors,” said Doug, whose beard reaches his belly button.

The other thing that bothered Doug was this: Craig didn’t have his banner.

Doug contacted the banner company — Banners on the Cheap — to say the beard club needed its missing Yellow Crayons banner. And, he said, if they gave him Craig’s address, he would send him the correct banner.

“They shipped us a new banner but never gave us any information to get this other banner to whoever ordered it,” said Doug, who finished fourth in his category in the World Beard & Moustache Championships in Austin in September.

So Doug took it upon himself to do some sleuthing. Craig’s misdelivered banner did not have a last name. It was obviously congratulating someone for his high school graduation, but it didn’t have the name of the school, just “NHS.” As for college, all it said was “UMD.”



The Cape Beard club hung Craig’s banner at its May 19 fundraiser along with those of its sponsors. “At least that way if we ever tracked him down we could say we hung it,” Doug said. (Cape Beard/Cape Beard)

Doug figured “UMD” meant the University of Maryland. (He’d been stationed at Andrews Air Force Base.) And since this Craig fellow was holding a soccer ball, maybe he had been recruited by that college’s team.

“I’m like the least sports kind of guy, but I did a Google search of 2018 University of Maryland soccer recruits,” Doug said.

And there was Craig Eichelberger of Northern High School in Calvert County, Md.

Said Doug: “It took me a couple hours at the most to break it down. A lot of people started calling me ‘stalker’ when I found him.”

Doug wasn’t able to find Craig on Facebook (Craig isn’t on it), but he did find Brenda Eichelberger-Elkin, Craig’s aunt. He sent her a message.

Brenda happens to live next door to her brother and his family in Dunkirk, Md.

“She came over in the yard and said, ‘Did you all order a banner or something?’ ” said Kevin Eichelberger, Craig’s dad.

“I said, ‘Yeah.’

“She goes, ‘Do you have the right banner?’ ”

Things had been busy at the Eichelbergers’ house. Craig’s mom, Maureen, had ordered the 3-by-6-foot vinyl banner, planning to hang it facing the road everyone takes to and from graduation. But she hadn’t gotten around to opening the box.

By the time Doug located Craig, the Pig Pickin’ had already taken place on May 19. Worried that he might never find him, Doug hung Craig’s banner with all the others on the side of the Harley Davidson dealership where the event was held.

“At least that way if we ever tracked him down we could say we hung it,” Doug said.

So there it was, “Congratulations, Craig” hanging amid the likes of New Addiction Tattoo, Smokin’ Guns Tattoo, Woody’s Furniture, Hank’s Car Wash . . .

And at the end of the Pig Pickin’ — which raised $14,200 — the hirsute group gave a lusty cheer to Craig.

“He’s kind of a nonofficial honorary member of Cape Beard right now,” said Doug.

Because of Doug’s effort, the Eichelbergers were able to order another banner, which arrived in time to be hung before Wednesday’s graduation.

“We’re appreciative,” said Kevin.

I asked Craig whether he might join what Doug calls “the bearded community.”

“I don’t know,” the 18-year-old said. “I can’t really grow one too well. It’s a little patchy.”

Said Doug: “All facial hair is valued.”

Street smart

In yesterday’s column about the Frederick Civil War photo, I said Jacob Byerly’s photo studio was across North Market Street from Rosenstock’s store. It was above the store, in a building next door.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/people/john-kelly.