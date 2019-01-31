George Tinnell of Manassas, Va., recently won $1 million in the Powerball lottery. (Courtesy of Virginia Lottery)

George Tinnell had a feeling this was going to be his lucky time.

The Manassas, Va., man, who works as a landscaper, bought a Powerball lottery ticket at the Fairview Grocery in Manassas.

Tinnell told the store clerk, “I think I’m going to win this time,” according to lottery officials.

He did. Tinnell matched the first five numbers in a Jan. 5 Powerball drawing and won $1 million. After taxes, he received $720,000.

He told lottery officials he was hanging out at home the day after the drawing with a neighbor and thought to check his ticket. It matched all the numbers, except for the Powerball one.

“I looked at my buddy and said, ‘I just won!’” he told lottery officials.

The winning numbers were 3-7-15-27-69. The Powerball number was 19. Tinnell told lottery officials he picked numbers he had “been playing for a while.”

Tinnell said he has no immediate plans for his winnings, other than to pay bills.

The store gets $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

