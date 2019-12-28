“Are you getting outside today???” asked D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser on Twitter. It seemed as much a command as a question.

Many heeded their own inner voices. Confronted with such a late December gift as Saturday’s, Jim Hanson of Arlington recognized, he said, that the “only thing to do is take advantage of it.” It was a “wonderful day,” he said, “for a drive with the top down.”

For Gabriella Hoffman, a writer about the outdoors and a California transplant, what to do may have seemed obvious. Unseasonable winter warmth, she said, offers the chance to be outdoors.

On Saturday, it meant an activity that seemed doubly outdoorsy: a visit to a place she had never been, the Potomac River island named for a president who was known for outdoor exploits — Theodore Roosevelt.

