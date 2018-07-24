

King Street near the City Marina in Alexandria floods after days of rain on Tuesday. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

Soaking rain, sinkholes, fallen trees and flooded highways have socked the region since Saturday as part of a weather pattern not seen in Washington for 12 years.

It has left at least two people dead — a woman who died after a tree fell on her Virginia home and a firefighter as he battled a blaze at a Maryland home struck by lightning. Added to that, brief cloud circulation triggered a pre-sunrise tornado warning Tuesday that sent some Fairfax County residents scrambling.

Jason Samenow, The Washington Post’s weather editor and chief meteorologist, said the last time the region saw a similar “stuck weather pattern” involving heavy rain was 2006. In the current weather setup, he said, a front is stalled over the area with a “conveyor belt of tropical moisture” that originated from the Bahamas, known as an “atmospheric river.”

“It’s like a water hose in the sky that’s pointed right at us,” Samenow said.



A man walks along the river at East Potomac Park. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

A cyclist rides through a flooded road at East Potomac Park. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

When that river hits the front, he said, the front squeezes the moisture out of the air.

Samenow’s forecast calls for continued periods of heavy rain through Wednesday with possible flash flooding. A flood watch remained in effect for the region through Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, commuters faced rush-hour downpours, high water over major roads and downed trees that brought traffic to a standstill. Dozens of roads were closed, including part of busy Arlington Boulevard for nearly an hour west of the Beltway during the morning rush. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department personnel conducted three water rescues during a span of 30 minutes.

Earlier this week, motorists dodged a sinkhole in Germantown. Last week in Arlington, 40 people were removed from 25 stranded vehicles after a torrent of rain flooded the George Washington Parkway, closing the highway for more than hour during the evening rush.

Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in effect for 21 minutes for an area that included Lake Barcroft and Lincolnia in Fairfax County. The Weather Service later said it was evaluating whether a tornado touched down at 5:55 a.m. near Thomas Jefferson High School. No one was injured.

Residents had various ways of coping with the inundation.

Rich Johnson of Northeast Washington sat outside the Metro Center station Tuesday, taking as a break from his construction job at Freedom Plaza, and waxed philosophically on the weather.

“Without the rain, where would we be?” he said. “We’re alive, we are here today, we are outside, and it’s not too hot.”



A dock at the City Marina in Alexandria, Va., floods after days of rain on Tuesday. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

For others, the excessive rainfall has created hardships.

John Long, an executive assistant from Northeast Washington, walked swiftly along G Street NW on Tuesday with a long umbrella. His dining room had sprung a leak after storms hit the area Saturday, and he was waiting for a quote from contractors for work that he hoped insurance would cover.

“I came downstairs to a whole puddle on my floor,” Long said.

July has been a month of extremes in Washington. A month that started off dry is likely to become the wettest July on record in Washington, according to The Post’s Capital Weather Gang.

[‘Life-threatening’ flood threat: Here’s how much rain has fallen and what comes next]

With so much heavy rain in a brief period, the ground is saturated and some streams and rivers are swollen, unable to handle more water. Maryland Natural Resources Police cautioned that the Potomac River shouldn’t be used for recreation for several days, because of dangerous high water and debris.

The Baltimore region and parts of Anne Arundel County bore the brunt of the region’s rain Tuesday, with high water closing areas near the Annapolis City Dock. By early afternoon Tuesday, Baltimore had recorded 2.3 inches of rain, pushing the city to 13.26 inches for the month — the city’s wettest July on record.

On Monday night, a Fairfax County woman died after a tree fell on her house in the Burke area. Officials said it was probably caused by tree roots loosening after heavy rain saturated the ground.



A woman was killed in Fairfax County on Monday night when a tree fell into this house in the 5900 block of Burnside Landing Drive in the Burke area. (Michael Brice-Saddler/The Washington Post)

Officials said at least two homes — one in Montgomery County and another in Howard County — were struck by lightning in recent days. In Howard, a 13-year veteran firefighter died after he fell through the floor of a large home engulfed in flames in Clarksville, Md., about 20 miles northeast of Washington.

In the Montgomery County incident, a firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries while battling a fire at a home in Olney.

[Firefighter dead after battling seven-alarm blaze in Howard County, official says ]

The D.C. region last saw a similar weather pattern 12 years ago. During that system, a mudslide led to closures on the Beltway, several downtown roads flooded and a 100-year-old American elm tree fell near the White House’s front door.

Authorities urged commuters to use caution as flooded roads and downed trees remain a threat into the middle of the week. Drivers who encounter a flooded road are urged to turn around, rather than drive through water, while it is recommended that homeowners clean gutters to avoid flooded basements and water damage.

Areas of heavy rain are likely again Wednesday, then chances back off Thursday and Friday with temperatures edging higher. The weekend will be warm and humid — with scattered storms.