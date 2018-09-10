

Morning tidal flooding left King and Union streets underwater Monday in Alexandria. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

A flood levee built to protect parts of downtown Washington could be deployed for the first time as the region braces for the possibility of heavy rain from Hurricane Florence.

National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said the agency is monitoring forecasts and stream gauges to determine whether conditions warrant deploying the flood levee across 17th Street NW, just south of Constitution Avenue.

It would be the first time officials have deployed the levee as a result of weather.

The Category 4 storm rapidly intensified Monday with winds gusting to 130 mph. The National Hurricane Center said Florence is expected to strengthen to 150 mph before making landfall somewhere on the southeast or Mid-Atlantic coast Thursday night.

Forecasters said the hurricane could slow or stall out over the Mid-Atlantic later this week, which could lead to significant rain. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) declared a state of emergency Monday.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) declared a state of emergency Saturday in response to the possible effects of Florence, saying he wanted resources available to prepare for the storm. On Monday, the Navy ordered warships in Norfolk to sea to avoid the storm.

Rain from Florence would arrive at the time when the ground is already saturated in the Washington region. Flood warnings were issued Monday for much of the Potomac River upstream from the District, and segments of the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal were closed because of high water.

Hains Point in East Potomac Park was inaccessible because of high water. The Park Service posted a photo Monday on social media showing egrets, herons and mallards standing on posts as walkways along the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial were flooded.

Mallards, egrets and herons running out of high ground along the Tidal Basin walkway on the west side of the Jefferson Memorial. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/G7URSY4SUg — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) September 10, 2018

Elsewhere on the Mall, officials have conducted four practice runs to put the city’s newest levee in place.

The levee, in part, is made of two concrete and stone walls on either side of 17th Street. In the event of a flood, a barrier of metal posts and panels would be installed with a crane to span the street and connect with the two walls.

“We’ve double-checked everything . . . and it’s all ready to go,” Litterst said.

The post and panels are stored at a Park Service maintenance facility in the District’s Brentwood neighborhood and would be brought to the site. The levee system, finished in 2014, is designed to keep floodwaters from flowing north on 17th Street from the Tidal Basin.

The National Weather Service, Park Service and Army Corps of Engineers are continuing to consult on whether to deploy the levee.

The levee was built after the Federal Emergency Management Agency foresaw a scenario in which a flood could inundate a crescent of downtown Washington from 17th Street and Constitution Avenue east to the Capitol and south toward Fort McNair.

D.C. city officials on Monday were discussing preparations for the storm, according to a spokeswoman for Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D).

In Maryland, officials joined conference calls Wednesday to coordinate hurricane preparation efforts. Earl Stoddard, director of Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, said in a Twitter message that the “major ‘potential risk’ for that area is torrential rainfall that could lead to major flooding.”

Just completing a coordinating call with @MDMEMA, @NWS_BaltWash, and our partners. While a SE landfall is becoming more clear, what happens after remains uncertain. The major *potential* risk for MoCo is torrential rainfall that could lead to major flooding. #HurricaneFlorence https://t.co/hnj81s8Yts — Earl Stoddard (@EarlStoddard) September 10, 2018

According to The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang, forecast models suggest more than a foot of rain could fall over higher elevations of the Carolinas and Virginia, which would generate dangerous flooding downstream. The heaviest rainfall could begin Friday or Saturday and continue into the following week.

Parts of the region experienced flooding Monday after heavy weekend rain.

Several roads in the Frederick, Md., area — which flooded earlier this year after heavy rain — were closed Monday. The Monocacy River bridge along Route 355 near Frederick had water approach record levels, leaving residents worried about the impact of more rain from Florence.

Officials with Maryland Natural Resources Police warned that rivers and streams are swollen and advised the public to stay away from rushing water. At Assateague State Park on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, beach access was closed because of dangerous surf and waves more than 12 feet higher than normal.

In Alexandria’s low-lying Old Town neighborhood, sandbags were being distributed to businesses and residents.



A pedestrian walks on a sidewalk along King Street after morning tidal flooding Monday in Alexandria. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Raytevia Evans, a spokeswoman for the Alexandria Fire Department, said officials spoke with members of several city agencies to make preparations before Florence’s rain arrives. She said officials would keep swift-water rescue teams on call and develop plans to use schools and recreation facilities as shelters if flooding occurs.

Crews were watching Weather Service predictions, Evans said, adding that the city does “absolutely expect we’ll get a whole lot of rain.”

“We’re making sure people have a plan now,” she said. “We’re letting people know to communicate with their families, their employees, and prepare their businesses and homes for possible impact.”

Ovetta Wiggins and Fenit Nirappil contributed to this report.