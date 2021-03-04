The acting U.S. Attorney, Raj Parekh, did not seek the post.
“It is an honor to serve as Acting U.S. Attorney and the first person of color to lead our Office in its 232-year history. I look forward to continuing my service here as a career federal prosecutor, and I am committed to working closely with whomever is ultimately nominated and confirmed,” Parekh said in a statement.
Any nominee put forward for the post by President Joe Biden must be confirmed by the Senate first.
The district is one of the most prominent in the Justice Department and often prosecutes high-profile national security cases. It is headquartered in Alexandria with offices in Richmond, Newport News and Norfolk.
