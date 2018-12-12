About 2,700 customers of Pepco were without power for several hours Wednesday morning in parts of Northwest Washington.

The impacted area was in the LeDroit Park and Logan Circle neighborhoods.

It was not immediately clear what caused the power outage. At first, there were various times given as to when power would be restored, but Pepco said on its web site that all customers should have service back by 5 p.m. Around 8 a.m., officials said most customers had their power restored.

D.C. Police reminded drivers and commuters that some traffic lights in the area may not be working and to slow down and use caution.