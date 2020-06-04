Gov. Larry Hogan has announced the lifting of an order that closed non-essential businesses in response to the coronavirus at 5 p.m. Friday, when the state will start implementing the second stage of its reopening plan.
Nationwide, nearly 1.9 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.
The total number of people who are receiving jobless aid rose slightly to 21.5 million in the United States, down from a peak of nearly 25 million two weeks ago but still at a historically high level.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.