Virginia Republicans will choose delegates to their national convention at a state convention. Therefore, no Republican candidates will appear on the ballot in the March 3 presidential primary.

A list of the 20 acceptable reasons a voter can give to vote absentee in Virginia is available at www.elections.virginia.gov/absentee.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for the Democratic presidential primary is Feb. 25. The deadline to vote absentee in-person is Feb. 29.

To return an absentee ballot by mail, the deadline is Election Day, March 3.

The last day to register to vote or update voter registration information in order to vote in the March election is Feb. 10.