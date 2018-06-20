BALTIMORE — School’s out for summer now in the Baltimore area, but attendance figures show most kids checked out a few days early.

School systems in Baltimore City and Howard County had initially planned for Friday, June 15 as their last day. But bad weather forced both systems to add two extra days to the calendar.

So school was in session Monday and Tuesday, but the Baltimore Sun reports few kids showed up. In Howard County, nearly 40 percent of students were absent. In Baltimore, some schools had absentee rates as high as 90 percent.

Temperatures exceeded 90 degrees, and some schools lack air conditioning.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order in 2016 requiring schools to complete their required 180 days between Labor Day and June 15 under most circumstances.

