MARYLAND

Man, 20, arrested in slaying of 19-year-olds

A 20-year-old Accokeek man was arrested in the slaying of two men who were fatally shot during a drug transaction, police said.

Sean Davis Jr., has been charged with first-degree murder in the killings of Robert Glasco of Capitol Heights and Shaquan Chambers of Clinton, Prince George’s County police said.

Glasco and Chambers, both 19, were shot Thursday about 7:05 p.m. in the 5900 block of Surratts Village Drive, police said. Davis set up a drug deal between two groups with the intent of robbing them, police said. Glasco and Chambers were part of the groups who met for the transaction before both sides fired at each other, police said.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Woman faces traffic violation in fatal crash

A woman was charged with a traffic violation after a fatal crash in Woodbridge last month, authorities said Friday.

On Dec. 4 around 12:10 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Opitz Boulevard and River Rock Way in Woodbridge, Prince William County police said.

They found a Toyota was making a left turn onto River Rock Way from westbound Opitz Boulevard when it collided with a Hyundai traveling eastbound on Opitz Boulevard, police said.

Donald Lee Sellman, 87, of Woodbridge, the driver of the Hyundai, was taken to a hospital and died on Dec. 6.

On Friday, police said the Toyota driver, Nusrat Jahan Prithee, 25, of Woodbridge, was charged with failure to yield on a left turn and had been served a court summons.

— Justin Wm. Moyer