During the video interview, when Rane and Clement saw a photo of the retaining wall around the base of the tree, they both emitted knowing gasps. “That retaining wall around the tree didn’t help if it went up in the past 10 years,” Clement said. “If that tree had been a 25-year-old tree, it probably wouldn’t have struggled or had that much of an effect. But an older tree, if you start to do stuff around that, any root disturbance, they’re a lot more sensitive. It’s harder for them to recover.”