It takes rain to make rainbows. It also took just the sort of thick clouds that characterized Sunday to produce the fiery sunset that gilded rooftops and burned in the skies as 7 p.m. arrived and rain and gloom were banished.
Sunsets are, of course, to be seen in the west. Part of the drama on Sunday was an almost theatrical raising of a storm-cloud curtain just in time to reveal the setting sun.
Also at day’s end, rainbows showed up, but in the east. As the storm moved off in that direction, residual raindrops hung in the sky. Like tiny mirrors and prisms, they reflected and refracted the long, low rays of the setting sun.
It was all perfectly normal and explicable, but it required little imagination to see it as spring, writing a message across our sky.