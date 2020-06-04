They were arrested on May 16, 2019, at the request of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, whom the Trump administration said was the country’s rightful ruler after a contested election.
The protesters faced a misdemeanor charge of interfering with State Department diplomatic protective functions, punishable by up to a year in prison, and their trial in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ended with a hung jury in February.
On Wednesday, the protesters pleaded guilty to crowding, obstructing or incommoding, court documents show, and received suspended sentences of 30 days in jail. The other charges against them were dismissed.
The Justice Department did not immediately return a request for comment.
John Zwerling, who represented Zeese in the case, said the embassy standoff happened after “our stable genius president decided he was going to recognize somebody as the president of Venezuela who didn’t win the election.” He also said the protesters had permission from embassy staff to be in the building.
“If it wasn’t for the fact that a week-long trial is extremely expensive, I think we would have gone to trial,” he said. “I don’t think they violated the law.”
