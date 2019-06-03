THE DISTRICT

Two arrested after climbing flagpoles

After a news conference Monday by a D.C. council member calling for the decriminalization of sex work in the nation’s capital, two activists scaled flagpoles across from the John A. Wilson Building with a banner to make their point.

The sign, which bore the slogan “decrim now” written in pink letters, was cut down by police before the high-climbing demonstrators could hoist it above Freedom Plaza.

U.S. Park Police officers arrested the two as soon as they returned to the ground.

“We love you,” a group of about two dozen protesters chanted as police officers handcuffed the two women who had used climbing equipment to scale the flagpoles on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Park Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the arrests.

The rally followed an announcement by D.C. Council member David Grosso (I-At Large) that he would reintroduce a bill to decriminalize sex work in the District.

Grosso brought a previous iteration of the bill before the D.C. Council in 2017.

“Sex workers have fought for their rights, and now it is time for the government to join their efforts,” Grosso said Monday.

— Marissa J. Lang

MARYLAND

Police identify man found dead in car

Police on Monday identified a man found dead in an idling car in Maryland over the weekend as 26-year-old Davion Brandon.

Officers on patrol approached the car in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Rochelle Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Saturday and found Brandon and another person inside with gunshot wounds, Prince George’s police said.

Brandon was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police are working to identify a suspect and motive, but they say they do not think the shooting was random. The person in the car with Brandon remains hospitalized.

— Lynh Bui

Judgment over mulch fire upheld by court

Maryland’s second-highest court has upheld a $1.3 million judgment against the Steamfitters Union, saying it knew or should have known cigarette butts tossed in mulch could cause a fire that would harm neighbors.

The Daily Record of Baltimore reports that the Court of Special Appeals ruled 2 to 1 last week to uphold a jury’s ruling involving the facility in Capitol Heights.

The court said the jury concluded correctly that the local union owed a duty to neighboring property owners to prevent the fire. The fire in April 2015 that spread to the properties of Gordon Contractors and Falco Industries resulted from cigarette butts dropped in mulch.

One judge dissented, ruling that many cigarette butts didn’t ignite the mulch, showing the Steamfitters wouldn’t have known about the potential for a fire.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Live-fire exercises to take place at Quantico

The sky may light up. Gunfire could echo. The ground might even shake.

Prince William County police sent an alert Monday to residents near Marine Corps Base Quantico that Marines will be engaged in live-fire training exercises for the next nine days, which might produce unusual sights, sounds and even vibrations.

“The impact of noise, vibrations and/or illuminations experienced across the area will vary depending on atmospheric conditions and changes to natural sound barriers,” police wrote on Twitter.

The exercises this week are scheduled daily beginning at 8 a.m. and ending about 4 p.m. until Friday, when live fire will begin at 6 a.m. and will go until 5:30 p.m., police said.

The Marines will fire mortars and rockets in addition to small-arms weapons from June 10 through June 12 from 8 a.m. to midnight, police said.

— Clarence Williams

