They want the administration to ensure the safety of women in the ongoing evacuation efforts in Kabul, despite the “dangerous and inaccessible” airport and deadly bombing Thursday, which killed at least 170 people and 13 members of the U.S. military.
“Women and feminists will gather to boldly demand the swift creation of a process of evacuation for at-risk populations such as women, journalists, human rights activists, scholars at risk, teachers, judges, and civil servants,” Women’s March organizers said in a statement last week.