Activists gathered Sunday morning to march to the White House in support of Afghan women and other vulnerable groups seeking safety amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The march comes after what organizers called “20 painful years of occupation in Afghanistan” by the United States.

Marchers gathered at 10:30 a.m. at the Vital Voices Headquarters for Women’s Leadership at 1509 16th Street NW and began marching to the White House to demand action from President Biden.

They want the administration to ensure the safety of women in the ongoing evacuation efforts in Kabul, despite the “dangerous and inaccessible” airport and deadly bombing Thursday, which killed at least 170 people and 13 members of the U.S. military.

“Women and feminists will gather to boldly demand the swift creation of a process of evacuation for at-risk populations such as women, journalists, human rights activists, scholars at risk, teachers, judges, and civil servants,” Women’s March organizers said in a statement last week.