The department advises people to eat no more than two meals a month of blue catfish taken from the river.
Fish consumption advisories alert people to contaminants present in affected fish species but do not prohibit people from eating fish. Pregnant women, nursing mothers and young children should not eat fish from this advisory area to avoid ingesting mercury.
