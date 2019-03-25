KINGWOOD, Va. — Authorities say the driver of a bus that overturned on a Virginia highway told State Police he turned suddenly and tried to take an exit ramp before the deadly crash.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch cites an affidavit for a search warrant as saying that 40-year-old Yui Man Chow made the statement to a trooper. The New York resident is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. He appeared in court Monday.

Police say the bus was traveling from Florida to New York with 57 people aboard when it flipped on an Interstate 95 exit last week. Two people were killed. Dozens were injured.

The crash was the ninth at the exit since 2014. Officials are investigating if any happened because signs had confused drivers.

Chow’s attorney Adam Jurach declined to comment.

